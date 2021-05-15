Log in
Earn Passive Income With Nhash Cloud Mining...

05/15/2021 | 10:00am EDT
London, UK, May 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A few weeks ago, the hash rate of Bitcoin dropped about 20% leaving many analysts skeptical of the long-term sustainability of the largest cryptocurrency. Despite the drop, the enthusiasm around the mining of Bitcoin remains as strong as ever with a rising mining difficulty and more miners coming into the fray.

Photo Available Here

Despite growing into the strongest computational network, Bitcoin has slowly turned into an activity only suitable for the rich. Bitcoin mining requires technical knowledge, expensive equipment, and high electricity costs, which makes it difficult for the common man to make a profit from mining the crypto. 

This has forced miners to look for alternative cryptocurrencies to mine and formulate new ways of mining.

At the top of the solutions is Bitcoin cloud mining. In the next sections, we elaborate on how you can start mining Bitcoin for as little as $70 using NHash, one of the most profitable crypto cloud mining services.

“Cloud Mining is the process of cryptocurrency mining utilizing a remote datacenter with shared processing power.”

NHash, a Bitcoin cloud mining service, aims to give everybody a chance to start mining Bitcoin without the need for expensive equipment or high technical knowledge. The Bitcoin mining rigs are housed and maintained in a facility owned by a mining company and you as the customer only need to register and purchase mining products to receive mining rewards in your account.

“NHash's team has always put the task of making mining accessible not only for crypto-enthusiasts but also for common users,” the NHash website reads. 

The cloud mining service allows users to purchase multiple proof-of-work crypto mining contracts. The platforms allow cloud mining of SHA-256, Scrypt, and ETHASH coins including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash among other cryptocurrencies. The service pays out daily rewards to miners and direct withdrawals to your external crypto wallet. NHash’s goals revolve around making crypto mining easy, smart, rewarding, and affordable for all.

To see this goal through, the NHash team is comprised of highly skilled engineers, developers, and mining specialists that ensure mining run smoothly and investors are offered the best rates and rewards possible via their cloud mining service.

The cheapest-most profitable cloud mining service

NHash offers users some of the best cloud mining rates in the crypto scene to ensure anyone with some capital can start earning rewards from the service. The cloud mining service currently offers five BTC mining price plans – curated from as low as $70 for a 1-day mining contract. The 1-day BTC mining contract ears users a 3% daily reward with no extra maintenance fees charged.

Other contracts include the 7-day mining contract that users can purchase for as low as $200 giving users a fixed income reward of up to 6%, and the 14-day mining contract costs $600 with an expected return of 10% during the period.

Photo: NHash offers multiple mining contracts for clients (Image: NHash)

NHash also offers “mega contracts” to users including the 30-day mining contract that costs $2,000 and gives the miner an expected return of 25% during the period and the 45-day mining contract, a $5,000 contract offering miners a 40% return during the period.

Finally, Nhash launched a new campaign that rewards all users with a sign-up bonus of $5, also has a referral program that rewards you for inviting friends to the platforms. At the starter tier, miners get 2% of the quantity of hash power purchased (money invested into NHash) by your referral. This can be a great way to start earning passively! To learn more about NHash and purchase cloud mining plans, visit its website at Nhash.io



Ross Davis
team@globalcryptopress.com
https://www.nhash.io

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS