Earnest Investments : NET ASSET VALUE

03/09/2021 | 03:51am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Core Economy Investment Group Limited 核心經濟投資集團有限公司

(Continued into Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 339)

As at 28 February 2021, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of HK$0.02 each in the capital of Core Economy Investment Group Limited was approximately HK$0.1430.

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. SUN Bo (Chairman), Mr. WANG Daming and Mr. CHAN Cheong Yee; the non-executive Directors are Mr. HE Yu and Mr. LIANG Qianyuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHEN Ming, Mr. MOK Ho Ming and Mr. WONG Yan Wai George.

Disclaimer

Earnest Investments Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
