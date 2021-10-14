Earnhardt Volkswagen's 2022 VW Taos Offers Big Surprises in a Very Affordable Package

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is a completely new and original SUV that is adding some surprises to its compact class. With it, VW is debuting one of the first volume-production turbochargers with "Variable Turbine Geometry" (VTG) in North America. In Gilbert, Arizona, consumers can check out this new head-turning SUV at Earnhardt Volkswagen.

The Taos is the first VW of its size and price point in the SUV marketplace. With almost 100 cubic feet of passenger space, the Taos cabin is almost as roomy as the Volkswagen Tiguan. The difference is only 1.6 cubic feet. Furthermore, the Taos claims significant luggage space with 27.9 cubic or 24.9 cubic feet, depending on the drivetrain.

"What I love is how it offers a more spacious interior for families while comparing well to the popular Golf in price," said Earnhardt Volkswagen General Manager Paul Fox. "I foresee many 'small' car shoppers and used car shoppers deciding that this is a better budget buy. The standard trim level is packed with tech, and the SEL trim comes with semi-automated Travel Assist. Truly, this is a lot of SUV for the money."

There are unexpected stylistic perks, too. The dashboard has a distinctive design, including a lower level with soft-touch feel that runs the length of the front row and door panels. Two-tone seats are standard on the S trim. All trims have gray contrast stitching, whether they are CloudTex/cloth combinations or real leather.

A special Turbocharger drives the Taos. The Taos powertrain produces 184 pound-feet of torque with extra low-end push for faster take-offs. The SUV's Variable Turbine Geometry is still rare in North America. This type of turbocharger improves power delivery by providing higher boost pressure.

In the Taos, the fuel/air mixture is harnessed by a 350-bar injection system rather than the typical 200 bar. A map-controlled cooling module controls water flow inside the engine components.

With front-wheel drive, the SUV earns 28 miles per gallon combined. That breaks down to 26 miles per gallon in city driving and 32 miles per gallon on the interstate.

Volkswagen has positioned the Taos to be tech-forward for drivers. Unusual in this class, a Digital Cockpit is standard, and the SEL trim has the advanced 10.25-inch Pro display. Volkswagen Car-Net® telematics system adds Wi-Fi capability, allowing a family to access the internet on the go.

Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, which is exclusive to Volkswagen, is standard. Plus the available IQ.DRIVE® suite adds a capacitive steering wheel and active blind-spot monitoring. Active driver aids include Lane Assist, Front Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The 2022 Taos is available now at Earnhardt Volkswagen . Shoppers can choose between eight colors, three trim levels, and two drivetrains. Shoppers can even purchase their Taos in an Earnhardt-exclusive digital buying process known as "No Bull Express": quick, convenient, online car-buying.

