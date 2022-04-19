Earnings optimism helps Wall Street shrug off rising yields

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. 30-year bond yield hits 3%
* IMF cuts global growth forecast for 2022
* J&J reverses premarket losses, stock up 3%
* Indexes: Dow 0.89%, S&P 0.97%, Nasdaq 1.27%
April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday even in the
face of surging Treasury yields as a positive earnings reports
helped investors shrug off potential risks from an aggressive
rise in U.S. interest rates and the Ukraine war.
Johnson & Johnson rose 2.8% to a record high as the
drugmaker's quarterly profit exceeded market expectations and it
raised the dividend payout.
Halliburton Co gained 1.5% after the oilfield
services firm posted an 85% rise in first-quarter adjusted
profit, as a rally in crude prices boosted demand for its
services and equipment.
Shares of megacap companies like Microsoft Corp,
Apple Inc and Amazon.com, typically sensitive
to bond yields, jumped more than 1% despite hawkish comments
from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 2.924,
while the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 3% for the
first time since early 2019.
"The earnings season is taking some of the attention that
had been hyperfocused on the correlation between yields and
falling growth stocks," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist
at National Securities in New York.
After rebounding in March from a selloff driven by the
Ukraine war, U.S. stocks have come under pressure again this
month as the prospect of higher U.S. rates weighed on growth and
technology stocks.
The S&P 500 growth index has shed about 13.2% so far
this year, while its value counterpart is flat.
At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 306.62 points, or 0.89%, at 34,718.31, the S&P 500
was up 42.77 points, or 0.97%, at 4,434.46, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 168.88 points, or 1.27%, at 13,501.24.
The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global
economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing
Russia's war in Ukraine and growing inflationary pressures.
Twitter Inc slipped 2% despite overnight reports
that more private-equity firms have expressed interest in
participating in a deal for the micro-blogging site.
Travelers Companies Inc fell 4% even as the property
and casualty insurer posting better-than-expected quarterly
profit.
Netflix Inc, set to report after the closing bell,
gained 2.5%. The streaming giant is expected to report its
slowest quarterly revenue growth in nearly eight years, with
analysts warning it could lose about a million subscribers due
to its exit from Russia.
Of the 49 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported
first-quarter earnings so far, 79.6% have topped profit
estimates, as per Refintiv data. Typically, 66% beat estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.85-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 326 new lows.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)