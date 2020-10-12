Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips

* Dow up 0.94%, S&P 500 up 1.41%, Nasdaq up 2.09%
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as
investors looked to Washington to unveil more fiscal stimulus to
aid the economy and hoped that Wall Street's largest banks would
post decent quarterly earnings later this week.
Optimism that more U.S. stimulus was in the offing came in
spite of indications that talks in Washington had stalled again,
leading the Trump administration to call on Congress to pass a
less ambitious coronavirus relief bill.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday had offered a $1.8
trillion coronavirus relief package after urging his team on
Twitter to "go big" in negotiations with the Democrats to reach
a deal.
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, a currency
broker, said despite the uncertainty of stimulus negotiations,
investors were hopeful that banks would announce earnings that
suggest the economy is not faring as badly as some feared.
"If the consumer is not as weak as we thought, we might
still have decent holiday spending," Moya said.
The S&P 500 rose 36 points, or 1.05%, to 3,513.26,
while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179 points,
or 0.63%, to 28,763.12. The Nasdaq Composite added 177
points, or 1.53%, to 11,760.87.
Global stocks had hit five-week highs on Monday led by
China's post-holiday surge as investors bet on a steady recovery
for the world's No. 2 economy, while hopes for stimulus offset
worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
climbed 1.09% to 590.97, while European stocks rose
0.76% to 373.16.
The U.S. dollar was sluggish after suffering its biggest
loss in six weeks on Friday, buffeted by the on-again, off-again
stimulus talks. The U.S. dollar index was down
0.05% at 93.069.
The Chinese yuan was off 0.8%, on track for its worst
single day drop since March, hitting the China-sensitive
Australian dollar.
The People's Bank of China has scrapped a requirement for
banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a
guard against depreciation.
The euro edged 0.1% lower to $1.1814 and the yen
firmed to 105.27 per dollar.
Gold, which zoomed higher last week on a weaker
dollar and hopes of more U.S. stimulus, paused its ascent on
Monday. It was down 0.3% at $1,923.56 per ounce.
Oil prices also slipped after a force majeure at Libya's
largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production
ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane
Delta.
Brent crude fell $1.09, or 2.5%, to $41.76 a barrel
and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.15, or 2.8%,
at $39.45.
JPMorgan and Citigroup will kick off the
third-quarter earnings season on Tuesday, followed by Goldman
Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo on
Wednesday and Morgan Stanley on Thursday.
Analyst data from Refinitiv showed Citigroup and Wells Fargo
could report that net income has slid 60%, while JPMorgan and
Bank of America are expected to post drops of 30%. Investment
banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are expected to
do better by announcing more modest declines of between 5% and
10%.
The U.S. bond market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)