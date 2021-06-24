Earth Association Announces Next Generation Wallet for Web3.0 and the Internet of Money

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Association (https://www.earthwallet.io), today announced Earth Wallet, a self-custody wallet for the next generation of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance, (DeFi), and decentralized social networks built on Web3.0. Earth Wallet will launch with the first dedicated self custody crypto wallet for the Internet Computer Protocol, and be ready for Bitcoin Taproot, a major upgrade to the Bitcoin protocol scheduled for November 2021.

Earth Wallet aims to bring a familiar non-custodial wallet solution to newer blockchain protocols (such as Bitcoin Taproot, the Internet Computer, and Polkadot) that Ethereum veterans are familiar with, and provide an easy way to interact with and build smart contracts with lower transaction fees, and faster settlement using advanced cryptography like Schnorr Signatures. As new Web3.0 technologies begin to transform the internet with things like decentralized finance, governance, and NFTs, Earth Wallet aims to provide a user-friendly experience for both everyday non-tech users and blockchain veterans alike.

“The infrastructure being released this year like Bitcoin Taproot and ICP really paves the way for an entirely new internet, in a way that just wasn’t possible before due to scalability challenges. However, the user experience and developer tooling around these new protocols needs a lot of work to sustain the hype and valuations which they have received.” said Sukhveer Sanghera, CTO of social.network. “Earth Wallet solves a few key challenges that both developers and users face when building and using these new internet protocols”.

Earth Wallet is currently undergoing security audits and extensive testing, with public launch to follow. All code will be open sourced, providing a transparent, fast, and easy way for anyone in the world to participate in the future of finance, and self custody their digital assets in a browser extension similar to MetaMask, a popular Ethereum wallet.

To get early access to the Earth Wallet register today at https://earthwallet.io.

About Earth Association

Earth Association is a tech for good association in Zug, Switzerland. The association provides a scalable governance framework for global scale collaboration on the problems that planet Earth faces. Earth Association, will leverage decentralized social, governance, and finance protocols through Earth Wallet, to incentivize the creation of a better planet for all life on Earth.

Media Contact:

Transform Group: earthwallet@transformgroup.com