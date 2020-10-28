Earth Mama Organics : Adds Lavender Hand Sanitizer To Product Line

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics is happy to announce the expansion of its hand hygiene offerings with the newest addition to its line of herbal body care: Earth Mama Lavender Hand Sanitizer. Formulated according to FDA guidelines, the sanitizer is 80% alcohol, free of methanol and 1-propanol, and contains glycerin to leave hands less dry.

"Pandemic or not, we know it's best to always wash hands with water and soap for 20 seconds," says Melinda Olson, Founder/CEO, herbalist and former nurse. "Hand hygiene works. But sometimes, you can't wait for soap and water. So Earth Mama manufactured a sanitizer that pregnant and breastfeeding women can feel comfortable using—as well as the whole family." A recent study in Clinical Infectious Diseases showed that SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can stay on the skin for up to 9 hours—but was completely inactivated within 15 seconds of exposure to 80% ethanol. So whether it's 20 seconds with Earth Mama Castile Soap and water, or 15 seconds with Earth Mama Hand Sanitizer, it's well worth your time.

IN SAFE HANDS

For nearly 20 years, Earth Mama has formulated safe, organic herbal products for pregnant and breastfeeding women, and their family—and now, the company has turned its expertise to portable hand hygiene, adding hand sanitizer alongside true castile soap. Because keeping its customers safe is priority number one—its mission is to Do No Harm—Earth Mama knew to manufacture a sanitizer without toxic chemicals. And when it comes to alcohol-based hand sanitizers, that includes denaturants—the additives used to render it undrinkable.

Hand sanitizers are over-the-counter (OTC) products regulated by the FDA. And all ethanol alcohol used in hand sanitizers is required by the FDA to be denatured. But not all denaturants are created equal. In fact, there are dozens of inexpensive, highly toxic denaturants, such as methanol, 1-propanol, denatonium benzoate, silicone or propylene glycol—but the FDA doesn't allow manufacturers to list denaturants in a hand sanitizer's ingredients. However, Earth Mama is dedicated to full transparency: so while it's not listed in the ingredients panel, Earth Mama's Hand Sanitizer uses lavender essential oil as a denaturant, instead.

The good news? The FDA is maintaining a list of do-not-use hand sanitizers, which consumers can check at any time. "Your best bet is simply to be aware, and find a brand you can trust," says Olson. "These days, we're all trying to stay healthy, and hand hygiene is a big part of that. But putting additional toxins in our system in the name of trying to stay safe—multiple times a day—defeats the purpose. Make no mistake: the body is an extraordinary machine. But why make your body work harder than it already does?"

Earth Mama Lavender Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer to help reduce bacteria that potentially can cause disease. For use when soap and water are not available.

Alcohol antiseptic 80% alcohol

Free of methanol, 1-propanol, denatonium benzoate, silicone and propylene glycol

MSRP $4.99

About Earth Mama® Organics

Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama Organics makes effective herbal care for the entire journey of motherhood: pregnancy, postpartum, breastfeeding, baby care and even the loss of a baby. Based in Clackamas, OR, Earth Mama products can be found in stores around the world and online at www.amazon.com and www.earthmamaorganics.com.

