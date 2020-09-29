Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EarthLink : President Mike Toplisek Appointed to Technology Association of Georgia Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to furthering Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy, has appointed EarthLink President Mike Toplisek to its Board of Directors. Toplisek joins a group of senior executives and leaders from other prominent technology companies and organizations across the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005881/en/

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has appointed EarthLink President Mike Toplisek to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has appointed EarthLink President Mike Toplisek to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike to our Board of Directors,” said Larry K. Williams, Technology Association of Georgia President and CEO. “TAG’s mission is to connect, promote, influence and educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Mike has brought back the iconic EarthLink brand to Georgia. His experience will be an asset to the Board and we look forward to working with him.”

“I am a long-time member and supporter of TAG and the important work the organization does to advance innovation and technology in Georgia,” said Toplisek. “I look forward to playing an active role to support its mission in a meaningful way.”

In addition to serving on the TAG Board, Toplisek is also the organization’s executive sponsor within EarthLink, where TAG professional development and employee engagement opportunities are now available to all EarthLink employees.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast, and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, and no mandatory bundles. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aLIQID : Secures DoD Contract to Provide Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure for the US Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama
BU
11:32aWINDSTREAM ENTERPRISE : Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for WE Connect Partners Portal
BU
11:32aGlobal Executive Search Firm Leathwaite Thrives and Expands in the US Market With the Hire of Partner Kevin Parker as Client Demand Increases.
BU
11:32aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Peabody Energy Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – BTU
BU
11:31aSHOPIFY : Finkelstein becomes president, Lutke adds product officer role
AQ
11:31aQORVO : Announces Closing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
11:31aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 29.09.2020
AQ
11:31aIHP CAPITAL PARTNERS : and Intracorp Transforming 1.5-Acre Seattle Infill Site into New Vibrant Townhome Community
BU
11:31aIndustrial Gearbox Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Adoption of Industrial Automation to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:31aPERNOD RICARD : España Adds St. Petroni Vermouth to Its Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group