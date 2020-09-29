EarthLink : President Mike Toplisek Appointed to Technology Association of Georgia Board

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to furthering Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy, has appointed EarthLink President Mike Toplisek to its Board of Directors. Toplisek joins a group of senior executives and leaders from other prominent technology companies and organizations across the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005881/en/

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has appointed EarthLink President Mike Toplisek to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very pleased to welcome Mike to our Board of Directors,” said Larry K. Williams, Technology Association of Georgia President and CEO. “TAG’s mission is to connect, promote, influence and educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Mike has brought back the iconic EarthLink brand to Georgia. His experience will be an asset to the Board and we look forward to working with him.”

“I am a long-time member and supporter of TAG and the important work the organization does to advance innovation and technology in Georgia,” said Toplisek. “I look forward to playing an active role to support its mission in a meaningful way.”

In addition to serving on the TAG Board, Toplisek is also the organization’s executive sponsor within EarthLink, where TAG professional development and employee engagement opportunities are now available to all EarthLink employees.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 26 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast, and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, and no mandatory bundles. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005881/en/