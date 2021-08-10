Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EarthTronics : Expands Energy-Saving Linear LED Line for Commercial Retrofit Applications

08/10/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Easy-to-install T5, T8 and PLL LED lamps are designed to provide a long life and energy-saving solutions for commercial building retrofits

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, now offers a complete line of T5, T8 and PLL Type A “plug & play” lamp solutions for use directly with existing fluorescent ballast systems and Type B direct wire or ballast by-pass LED tubes. Available in stock, the new products provide an energy-saving solution for commercial, municipal, school and university building retrofit applications.

The Type A linear LEDs are compatible with several different instant start, rapid start and program start ballasts. Designed to work on existing fluorescent electronic ballasts and emergency back-up power systems, the linear LEDs offer fast and easy installation for both contractors and building maintenance personnel, making them a popular energy-saving solution for retrofits. These new EarthTronics Type A lamps meet new DLC 5.1 technical requirements.

EarthTronics’ full line of Type B direct wire, or ballast by-pass LED tubes are designed to increase efficiency and reduce future system maintenance. The Type B lamps feature a double end direct wire design which greatly reduces the time and complexity of installation. Another time saver is the fact that the fluorescent lamp holder does not need to be replaced for most installations. The EarthTronics T8 Type B lamps are available in all popular configurations, including 24”, 36”, 48”, 96” and u-bend. In addition, Type B T5 lamps and long PL lamps (PLLs) are available to provide a solution for often-overlooked retrofit applications.

To maintain the integrity of existing fixture-based emergency lighting systems when converting to Type B LED lamps, EarthTronics developed a retrofit emergency power driver that replaces current fluorescent emergency drivers. The EarthTronics TBEM10 provides 10 watts of power for more than 90 minutes, offering a practical solution for a variety of installations (depending on local code restrictions).

As part of its value-added service offering, EarthTronics will audit a facility and provide a product recommendation that will achieve maximum energy efficiency.

The EarthTronics Type A and direct wire UL Type B lamps are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) premium listed products. With a 50,000 hours performance life, the new Linear LEDs from EarthTronics perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 45°C down to -20°C. These LEDs do not contain mercury and are RoHS certified. They conform to UL Standard 1993 and 1598C and are certified to CSA Standard C22.2 for use in the U.S. and Canada and come with a 10-year limited warranty. These energy saving products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/.

Visit www.earthtronics.com for more information about the new Linear LEDs Type A (click here) and Type B LEDs (click here).

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aGOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION : Q2 2021 Drill Results adds Mineralized Material
AQ
10:46aCARDERO RESOURCE : Provides Update on Zonia Copper Oxide Project
AQ
10:46aCAMBER ENERGY : Acquires Majority Interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd
AQ
10:46aEURO SUN MINING : Announces Intention to List on LSE
AQ
10:46aCANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS : Intersects 30,416 gt Silver over 0.42m with 425 gt Gold Equivalent in New Vein at Castle East
AQ
10:46aTALISKER RESOURCES : Intersects 1.02 gt over 114.15m at Pioneer
AQ
10:46aTHOR EXPLORATIONS LTD. : - New Makosa 'Bridge' Mineralisation at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal
AQ
10:46aSOLGOLD : Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
AQ
10:46aNTT DATA : Siemens Mobility and everis to develop A Mobility as a Service platform for Renfe in Spain
AQ
10:46aNOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION : Exploration Update, Noble to Resume Work on the Dargavel Township Gold Property near Cochrane, Ontario
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
4SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS