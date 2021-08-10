EarthTronics : Expands Energy-Saving Linear LED Line for Commercial Retrofit Applications

Easy-to-install T5, T8 and PLL LED lamps are designed to provide a long life and energy-saving solutions for commercial building retrofits

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, now offers a complete line of T5, T8 and PLL Type A “plug & play” lamp solutions for use directly with existing fluorescent ballast systems and Type B direct wire or ballast by-pass LED tubes. Available in stock, the new products provide an energy-saving solution for commercial, municipal, school and university building retrofit applications.

The Type A linear LEDs are compatible with several different instant start, rapid start and program start ballasts. Designed to work on existing fluorescent electronic ballasts and emergency back-up power systems, the linear LEDs offer fast and easy installation for both contractors and building maintenance personnel, making them a popular energy-saving solution for retrofits. These new EarthTronics Type A lamps meet new DLC 5.1 technical requirements.

EarthTronics’ full line of Type B direct wire, or ballast by-pass LED tubes are designed to increase efficiency and reduce future system maintenance. The Type B lamps feature a double end direct wire design which greatly reduces the time and complexity of installation. Another time saver is the fact that the fluorescent lamp holder does not need to be replaced for most installations. The EarthTronics T8 Type B lamps are available in all popular configurations, including 24”, 36”, 48”, 96” and u-bend. In addition, Type B T5 lamps and long PL lamps (PLLs) are available to provide a solution for often-overlooked retrofit applications.

To maintain the integrity of existing fixture-based emergency lighting systems when converting to Type B LED lamps, EarthTronics developed a retrofit emergency power driver that replaces current fluorescent emergency drivers. The EarthTronics TBEM10 provides 10 watts of power for more than 90 minutes, offering a practical solution for a variety of installations (depending on local code restrictions).

As part of its value-added service offering, EarthTronics will audit a facility and provide a product recommendation that will achieve maximum energy efficiency.

The EarthTronics Type A and direct wire UL Type B lamps are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) premium listed products. With a 50,000 hours performance life, the new Linear LEDs from EarthTronics perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 45°C down to -20°C. These LEDs do not contain mercury and are RoHS certified. They conform to UL Standard 1993 and 1598C and are certified to CSA Standard C22.2 for use in the U.S. and Canada and come with a 10-year limited warranty. These energy saving products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

