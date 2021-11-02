EarthTronics Expands High Bay Natural White LED Series to Improve Visual Acuity and Reduce Glare

New 4000K linear and UFO high bay series with advanced lighting controls maximizes energy savings

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its Natural White High Bay LED Series that offers energy efficiency with reduced glare to provide visual comfort in warehouse and manufacturing environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006051/en/

EarthTronics introduces its Natural White High Bay LED Series that offers energy efficiency with reduced glare to provide visual comfort in warehouse and manufacturing environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

The EarthTronics high bay product line includes a long list of Natural White 4000K fixtures and Daylight 5000K fixtures. These products are engineered to maintain energy efficiency while providing 80+ CRI quality of light for improved visual acuity no matter which light source is specified for the application.

Available in both linear and UFO product lines, the Natural White High Bay LED Series offers a wide range of light levels from 13,000 to 44,000 lumens. The series expansion includes driver options for 120-277V, 120-347V and 347-480V operation. All EarthTronics High Bay Series fixtures feature 0 – 10V dimming which works with customized controls for use in daylight harvesting to meet specific energy codes.

The Natural White High Bay LED Linear Series is available with an integral multifunctional sensor and accepts external sensors with capabilities ranging from simple occupancy sensing to group mesh control. The UFO Series features an easy “twist” installation multi-functional sensor and is equipped with 12VDC for powering networked lighting controls.

The Natural White High Bay LED Series is built to perform in extreme temperature ranges, operating from 135°F down to -40°F. These fixtures are approved by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), are UL and ETL listed for use in the USA and Canada. This new LED series has a performance life exceeding 90,000 hours. For more information about the Natural White or Daylight High Bay LED Series from EarthTronics, visit LED Highbay.

The Natural White High Bay LED Series may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about the rebate, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/catalog/ or call (866) 632-7840.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Muskegon, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006051/en/