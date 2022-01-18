EarthTronics Introduces Color & Wattage Selectable LED Floodlight for Precise Security and General Area Illumination

High-efficiency floodlight offers 3000K, 4000K and 5000K switch with the flexibility to adjust wattage from 49 to 70 watts to ensure optimal light levels

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its Color & Wattage Selectable LED Floodlight to offer precise security and general area illumination for commercial buildings and can also be used for advertising or as landscape lighting. The new LED floodlight allows facilities the flexibility of switching between three temperatures (3000K, 4000K and 5000K) at the time of installation and four wattages (49, 56, 63 and 70 watts) to ensure the proper lighting for improved visual acuity and enhanced security.

The flexible Color & Wattage Selectable LED Floodlight delivers a highly efficient 135 lumens per watt with an 80 CRI. Set at 49-, 56-, 63- or 70-watts, the floodlight produces 6650, 7600, 8550 and 9500 initial lumens, respectively. It has a 150° beam angle and accepts 120 – 347-volt AC power supply.

Designed for exterior security lighting on office buildings, hospitals, municipalities, manufacturing facilities, schools, warehouses and other commercial structures, the Color & Wattage Selectable LED Floodlight is IP65 rated for wet applications. The floodlight has a durable, high-quality, textured architectural bronze powder coat finish with a high impact acrylic lens for long-term performance. It comes with a standard knuckle joint; plus, a yoke mount is available.

A DLC® premium product, the Color & Wattage Selectable LED Floodlight is cUL, RoHS and UL certified to comply with North American safety standards. The easy-to-install light will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 131°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and comes with a five-year limited warranty. The floodlights may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets.

For more information about the Color & Wattage Selectable LED Floodlight, visit EarthTronics at https://www.earthtronics.com/product/9950-lumens-70-watt-led-color-selectable-floodlight/.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

