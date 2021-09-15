EarthTronics : Introduces LED Canopy Color Selectable Series for Parking Garages, Low Bay Areas, Perimeter and Security Lighting

High-efficiency canopy LEDs offer 3000K, 4000K and 5000K switch and three wattage options with high color rendering for improved visual acuity

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new versatile LED Canopy Color Selectable Series available in three colors and three wattage options to deliver brilliant illumination.

Ideal for entry ways, parking garages, low bay areas and perimeter lighting, the LED Canopy Color Selectable Series lights can easily be switched to provide 3000K, 4000K or 5000K correlated color temperature (CCT) during installation. All offer a high 80+ CRI for improved visual acuity. The color selectable temperatures offer facility and building managers the opportunity to match existing HID lamps, while reducing the blue light spectrum often associated with higher color temperatures.

The LED Canopy Color Selectable Series is available in 40, 60 and 100 watt models delivering 5400, 8100 and 13750 lumens. These fixtures operate on 100 – 347-volt AC power supply and provide a wide pattern light distribution to enhance security. In addition, the LEDs can be easily programmed by remote for daylight harvesting, hold time and dim to off. An easy twist installed microwave sensor accessory is also available.

Designed for easy installation, the LED Canopy Color Selectable Series fixtures offers three different mounting options – surface mount, pendant mount or bracket mount – which allow for easy new construction installation or for retrofitting existing fixtures.

The LED Canopy Color Selectable Series is DLC® Premium, UL/cUL listed and IP65 rated for wet, outdoor applications. These fixtures are constructed from durable, high-quality, die-cast aluminum housing and tempered glass lens that maintains its appearance for many years. The LED Canopy Color Selectable Series will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 131°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and EarthTronics provides a 5-year limited warranty.

The LED Canopy Color Selectable Series may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about this innovative, energy-efficient Series, visit LED Canopy or call (866) 632-7840.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006026/en/