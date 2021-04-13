Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EarthTronics : Introduces New Color and Wattage Selectable Back Light LED Panel Series for Commercial, Educational and Healthcare

04/13/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

High-efficient illumination panels provide greater color accuracy with no discoloration over time

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its high energy-efficient, color and wattage selectable Back Light LED Panel Series that can adjust light levels and color temperatures to fit different applications.

Ideal for offices, schools, healthcare facilities and other commercial applications, the Back Light LED Panel Series includes 1X4, 2X2 and 2X4 panels that are CCT selectable and can be set to 3500K, 4000K or 5000K. Both color and wattage are adjusted at the point of installation with a simple switch on the driver housing. All models have a high color rendering of 80+. An integral LED lens constructed from PMMA provides even illumination across the face of the panel and maintains true color consistency over life of the product.

Lightweight housing, a slim design (measuring only 1.5 inches in depth) and an integral j-box driver housing design enable easy installation. The aluminum frame panel fits properly in drop ceiling panels. Each of the fixtures is constructed with a stamped steel back plate that allows excellent LED cooling and provides a rigid design. The interior of the fixture has a highly reflective white powder-coated finish that produces more than 96% reflectivity.

The EarthTronics Back Light LED Panel Series are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) listed products. The Back Light LED Panel Series operates on 120 - 277 VAC and can be controlled with 0 – 10 volt dimming systems. This series complies with Federal Communications Commission Regulations (FCC) and is ETL listed. The panels have a long rated life of 50,000 hours and come with a five-year warranty. Easily access our DLC qualified products with rebates in your area at Rebate Availability.

For more information about the Back Light LED Panel Series from EarthTronics, visit www.earthtronics.com/backlight.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aHOPE WELL CAPITAL CORP  : .* Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Forward Water Technologies Inc.
AQ
11:41aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11:40aU.S. soybean, corn futures rise after two losing sessions
RE
11:40aCapital Digestive Care Announces Transaction with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC
GL
11:40aHYATT HOTELS  : Announces Plans for Caption by Development
BU
11:39aINTERSYSTEMS  : Announces Availability of InterSystems : IRIS on AWS Quick Start
BU
11:38aASTRAZENECA  : INSTANT VIEW-Reaction after U.S. recommends pause for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:38aEU Commission could raise 2021 euro zone growth forecast in May
RE
11:38aUPDATE1 : Toshiba CEO to resign over management rift: sources
AQ
11:38aPLANTX LIFE  : IIROC Trade Resumption - VEGA
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
2As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
3TIS INC. : Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5STOXX 600 : Global shares steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ