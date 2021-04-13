EarthTronics : Introduces New Color and Wattage Selectable Back Light LED Panel Series for Commercial, Educational and Healthcare

High-efficient illumination panels provide greater color accuracy with no discoloration over time

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its high energy-efficient, color and wattage selectable Back Light LED Panel Series that can adjust light levels and color temperatures to fit different applications.

Ideal for offices, schools, healthcare facilities and other commercial applications, the Back Light LED Panel Series includes 1X4, 2X2 and 2X4 panels that are CCT selectable and can be set to 3500K, 4000K or 5000K. Both color and wattage are adjusted at the point of installation with a simple switch on the driver housing. All models have a high color rendering of 80+. An integral LED lens constructed from PMMA provides even illumination across the face of the panel and maintains true color consistency over life of the product.

Lightweight housing, a slim design (measuring only 1.5 inches in depth) and an integral j-box driver housing design enable easy installation. The aluminum frame panel fits properly in drop ceiling panels. Each of the fixtures is constructed with a stamped steel back plate that allows excellent LED cooling and provides a rigid design. The interior of the fixture has a highly reflective white powder-coated finish that produces more than 96% reflectivity.

The EarthTronics Back Light LED Panel Series are Design Lights Consortium (DLC) listed products. The Back Light LED Panel Series operates on 120 - 277 VAC and can be controlled with 0 – 10 volt dimming systems. This series complies with Federal Communications Commission Regulations (FCC) and is ETL listed. The panels have a long rated life of 50,000 hours and come with a five-year warranty. Easily access our DLC qualified products with rebates in your area at Rebate Availability.

For more information about the Back Light LED Panel Series from EarthTronics, visit www.earthtronics.com/backlight.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005887/en/