EarthTronics : Introduces New High Performance, HID Replacement Line for Exterior and Interior Locations

05/18/2021 | 11:08am EDT
New LED series is CCT selectable between 4000K and 5000K and offers a lumen range from 9,000 to 18,000 lumens

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new LED line of high lumen HID replacement lamps that are CCT selectable for 4000K and 5000K with full radial illumination for internal and external locations.

Providing 150 lumens per watt on an EX39 base, the new HID replacement line from EarthTronics includes 60-, 80-, 100-, and 120-watt LEDs delivering a high-efficient 9000, 12000, 15000 and 18000 lumens respectively. The LEDs have an 80+ CRI and are color selectable. Each of the lamps can be easily switched between 4000K and 5000K during installation. The LEDs are easy to install by simply removing the ballast from the circuit and wiring direct to the lamp socket. Operates on 120/277VAC.

The full radial illumination LEDs are ideal for exterior wall packs, yard lights, post lights, parking lot shoe box fixtures and other site and security applications. Interior applications include parking garage fixtures and highbay warehouse fixtures applications.

The new LED line of high lumen HID replacement lamps from EarthTronics will perform in temperatures from -40°F to 113°F. UL approved for enclosed applications and IP64 rated for damp locations, the LEDs are rated for 50,000 and come with a five-year warranty. For more information about the new EarthTronics LED line of high lumen H.I.D replacement lamps, visit https://www.earthtronics.com/hid-5-18/

About EarthTronics
Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
