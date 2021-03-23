Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EarthTronics : Introduces UFO LED Highbay with Networked Lighting Controls for Exceptional Energy Savings in Commercial, Manufacturing and Warehouse Facilities

03/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New product features a powerful 5.8ghz sensor with a 45+-foot range and easy remote programming for ultimate lighting control

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its UFO LED Highbay with Networked Lighting Controls to deliver maximum lighting efficiency for 15-to-25-foot mounting heights when replacing up to 400-watt HID fixtures in either the U.S. or Canada.

Available in 5000K with an 80+ CRI for excellent visual acuity and accuracy when working in manufacturing and warehousing applications. EarthTronics UFO LED Highbay fixtures are available in 100 watt, 150 watt, 200 watt and 240 watts, providing 14000 lumens up to 33600 lumens operating at 140 lumens per watt. The die-cast aluminum housing, combined with its unique open center ventilated LED array, allows excellent heat dissipation resulting in high lumen maintenance over its service life. Its high-quality LED chips, powder coat finish and stainless-steel screws provide a corrosion-resistant operation, enabling an exceptional 50,000-hour performance life.

The UFO LED Highbay fixture is DLC Premium, UL/CUL listed, and RoHS compliant. It is also NSF listed for food processing installations and is IP65 rating for wet location use. This product is designed for use in North America. Two electronic driver options are available. One operating at 100 – 277VAC 50-60Hz and another at 100-347VAC 50-60Hz, for use in both the USA and Canada, respectively. 0 – 10 volt dimming function is included with both. UFO LED Highbay also comes with 4kV surge protection built into the fixture and a five-year warranty. Optional accessories include an emergency backup driver, microwave motion sensor and remote-controlled sensor.

Each fixture is designed to accept a simple “twist-on” full featured sensor that allows for simple occupancy sensing as well as daylight harvesting and dim to off functions. Also standard is a 12 volt DC power supply for operating optional network lighting controls.

Ideal for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, auditoriums and gymnasiums, the UFO LED Highbay fixture is designed to operate at temperatures between -40°F and 122°F. The fixture may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. Consult EarthTronics Rebate Finder for current utility incentives at Rebate Finder - Highbay UFO. For more information about the UFO LED Highbay from EarthTronics, visit LED UFO Highbay or call (866) 632-7840.

About EarthTronics

Dedicated to creating a positive impact for the environment, businesses and consumers, EarthTronics, Inc. is an LED energy efficient solutions company based in Norton Shores, Michigan. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects and new construction. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:18a9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aPromotion In Motion Makes $100,000 Donation To Non-Profits Fighting Food Insecurity Across The U.S. And Canada
PR
09:18aEvolus Strengthens Balance Sheet Through a $25.5 Million Cash Infusion and Elimination of $127.4 Million of Debt and Milestone Payments
GL
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Marin County, California, Goes Live on Integrated ERP Solution from Tyler Technologies
BU
09:18aEverstream Analytics Annual Risk Report Analyzes Impact of Pandemic and Predicts Top 2021 Supply Chain Risks
GL
09:18aBLACKLINE SAFETY  : North American Caterpillar Dealership, Empire Southwest, Joins Blackline Collective
BU
09:17aOil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike
RE
09:17aOMNIQ CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aPULMATRIX, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:17aQUECTEL WIRELESS  : Human Horizons Works with JOYNEXT, Quectel and Qualcomm to Feature Intelligent In-Vehicle Experiences in New HiPhi X Sports Utility Vehicles
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
5Oil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ