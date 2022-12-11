Advanced search
Earthquake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of damage

12/11/2022 | 09:59am EST
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck southwestern Mexico on Sunday causing tremors through parts of the capital, residents said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS