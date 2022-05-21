Log in
Earthquake hits north of Norway's Svalbard, no reports of damage

05/21/2022 | 06:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view across Yoldiabukta Bay towards Spitsbergen island in Norway

OSLO (Reuters) -A magnitude 6 earthquake struck north of the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, though police said there were no reports of any injuries or damage.

The quake happened 725 km (450 miles) north of Svalbard at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

"We have had no reports of any incident," a police spokesperson at the Svalbard governor's office told Reuters.

He added there were usually "many ships" sailing around the island, but did not know how many there were at the moment.

"As of now we have no incoming reports on this," a spokesperson for Norway's northern region rescue services told Reuters.

The main settlement on Svalbard, Longyearbyen, is situated in the central part of the archipelago.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS