Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

01/24/2023 | 04:55am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, sending tremors out as far as India's capital, New Delhi.

The quake was at a depth of 25 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

"It was quite a big tremor. There were people all gathered on the streets. There was terror for some time," said Nain Rawal, an official in Bajura district near Jumla.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said earlier that the magnitude of the quake was 5.4.

Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other fixtures.

A 7.8 magnitude quake killed almost 9,000 people in Nepal in 2015.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi, Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu; Editing by Krishna N. Das)


© Reuters 2023
