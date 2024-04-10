The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) GFZ said.
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Xinjiang in China on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) GFZ said.
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
