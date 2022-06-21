Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan - USGS

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

Shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

It was felt in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as well as Pakistan's capital Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and by users on Twitter.

"Strong and long jolts," one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. "It was strong," another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

