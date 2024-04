April 27, 2024 at 05:07 am EDT

(Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan's Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami warning from the quake, based on available data.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)