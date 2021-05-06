Easee : Aims to Sell 2 Million Electric Car Chargers By 2022

No country in the world has a higher density of electric cars than Norway. The Norwegian company Easee, which is the country's market leader, is now gaining new market shares in Europe. Easee recently received the prestigious Red Dot Award for the design of their revolutionary electric car charger Charging Robot.

The company currently operates in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany, three regions facing a sharp increase in electric cars. The goal is to expand to 20 countries during 2021. The company's rapid growth in Norway and Northern Europe is due to a significant increase in sales of electric cars and the development of smart chargers, which charge safely, efficiently, and quickly.

Easee's Marketing Manager, Martin Langeland, believes the company is well equipped for growth in several European regions.

"In just three years, we have gone from being a start-up to becoming a global brand, with a goal of expanding to 20 countries and over half a million chargers sold by 2021. We are experiencing great demand, both nationally and in international markets".

The world's smartest electric car charger

Easee was founded by three entrepreneurs in 2018, with a vision to create an electric car charger for the future. The first step in the development was the Charging Robot charger, 69 percent smaller than other chargers, but with similar function and power. The charger weighs only 1.5 kg, thus reducing the environmental impact significantly during production since the use of copper and plastic is lower. The charger has contributed to the company now being the market leader in Norway.

"Charging Robot is designed to adapt to the car it's used for. As such, it's not necessary to consider technical specifications. The charger will automatically detect what power the car needs and can charge several cars with different needs simultaneously. Users don't have to spend unnecessary time getting to know the charger and setting it up. This is what good design is all about – simplifying complex problems and making it accessible to everyone in a simple and timeless design," says Langeland.

Award-winning design

The company won the DOGA Award for Design and Architecture in 2021. The award is given to Norwegian companies that show outstanding work in the use of design and architecture. Easee also received the prestigious Red Dot Award, an internationally recognized award for exquisite design awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen. The prize has been published annually since 1955.

In addition to design and ease of use, Easee has been concerned with making chargers that are environmentally friendly.

"In the development of Charging Robot, we have focused on environmentally friendly solutions and a seamless user experience. Reduced use of plastic and copper and the Charging Robot's automatic adaptation to all electric vehicles make the charger both efficient and environmentally friendly. This creates trust among consumers, who want fast charging and the least possible environmental footprint in production," Langeland concludes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005854/en/