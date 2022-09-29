Advanced search
Easing bank capital rules won't help EU energy crunch, says watchdog

09/29/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
A pylon of high-tension electricity power lines is pictured in Donges

LONDON (Reuters) - Loosening capital rules for banks would do little to help ease a cash crunch among energy companies due to high gas prices, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Thursday.

The European Banking Authority was asked by the bloc's executive European Commission for its views on current levels of volatility and cash posted by energy firms in derivatives markets and how the banking sector could help.

"The current assessment is that changes to the prudential framework for banks are not likely to significantly help alleviate the current situation without also raising the vulnerability of the banking sector," EBA said in a letter to the EU executive published on its website.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)


