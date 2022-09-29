Easing bank capital rules won't help EU energy crunch, says watchdog

The European Banking Authority was asked by the bloc's executive European Commission for its views on current levels of volatility and cash posted by energy firms in derivatives markets and how the banking sector could help.

"The current assessment is that changes to the prudential framework for banks are not likely to significantly help alleviate the current situation without also raising the vulnerability of the banking sector," EBA said in a letter to the EU executive published on its website.

