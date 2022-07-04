Log in
Easing fund strains opens way for BOJ to end pandemic-relief scheme in Sept

07/04/2022 | 07:30am EDT
TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's service-sector industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis saw funding conditions improve in the three months to June, a quarterly survey showed on Monday, increasing the chance the central bank will end as scheduled a pandemic-relief scheme due to expire in September.

A diffusion index measuring funding conditions for small restaurants and hotels stood at minus 30 in June, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) survey showed, up from minus 40 in March and improving to pre-pandemic levels.

The index for small firms offering face-to-face services also improved to minus 7 in June from minus 10 in March, marking the highest level since March 2020, the survey showed.

The BOJ has already rolled back most emergency schemes to cushion the immediate hit from the COVID-19 crisis, but kept intact a scheme targeting smaller firms hit hardest by the pandemic.

The improvement in small firms' funding conditions may prod the BOJ to decide at this month's policy meeting to end the scheme as scheduled when it expires in September, analysts say.

"It gives the BOJ a green light to end the pandemic-relief scheme," Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities, said of the improvement in small firms' funding conditions.

Japan's economy has lagged other major countries in recovering from the pandemic's wounds, as caution over rising infection cases kept households from spending.

Analysts expect consumption to rebound in the current quarter as an end to pandemic-related curbs on economic activity prompts households to spend more on travel and dining out.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; editing by David Evans)


