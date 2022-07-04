Easing fund strains opens way for BOJ to end pandemic-relief scheme in Sept

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japan's service-sector industries
hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis saw funding conditions
improve in the three months to June, a quarterly survey showed
on Monday, increasing the chance the central bank will end as
scheduled a pandemic-relief scheme due to expire in September.
A diffusion index measuring funding conditions for small
restaurants and hotels stood at minus 30 in June, the Bank of
Japan's (BOJ) survey showed, up from minus 40 in March and
improving to pre-pandemic levels.
The index for small firms offering face-to-face services
also improved to minus 7 in June from minus 10 in March, marking
the highest level since March 2020, the survey showed.
The BOJ has already rolled back most emergency schemes to
cushion the immediate hit from the COVID-19 crisis, but kept
intact a scheme targeting smaller firms hit hardest by the
pandemic.
The improvement in small firms' funding conditions may prod
the BOJ to decide at this month's policy meeting to end the
scheme as scheduled when it expires in September, analysts say.
"It gives the BOJ a green light to end the pandemic-relief
scheme," Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa
Securities, said of the improvement in small firms' funding
conditions.
Japan's economy has lagged other major countries in
recovering from the pandemic's wounds, as caution over rising
infection cases kept households from spending.
Analysts expect consumption to rebound in the current
quarter as an end to pandemic-related curbs on economic activity
prompts households to spend more on travel and dining out.
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; editing by David
Evans)