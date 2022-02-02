Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Easing of the rules regarding testing prior to departure to Svalbard

02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Norwegian Government is easing the rules regarding travel to Svalbard. This means that permanent residents, people who are fully vaccinated, and people who have recovered from COVID-19 no longer need to get tested prior to departure to Svalbard. The change will simplify travel between the mainland and Svalbard for permanent residents and tourists.

Information in other languages will be published as soon as possible

'The exemption we are introducing now from the requirement to get tested prior to departure to Svalbard will benefit all people who live in the archipelago, the local business sector in general, and the travel industry in particular. However, it is not time to remove the test regime completely. The health service in Svalbard has limited capacity, and a rising infection rate and high sick leave rate could be even more problematic than on the mainland,' says Minister of Health and Care Services Ingvild Kjerkol.

As a result of the Omicron variant, a requirement was introduced before Christmas 2021 for people travelling to Svalbard to present a certificate showing a negative test result for COVID-19 prior to departure. People who can document that they are permanent residents of Svalbard or who can produce a COVID-19 certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 no longer need to present such a certificate before departure to Svalbard. All people who arrive in Svalbard must still get tested for SARS-CoV-2 within 24 hours of arrival.

'I am glad that Svalbard can also benefit from the easing of measures. However, the infection rate in society is high, and the emergency preparedness in Svalbard is vulnerable. That is why we need to keep some measures in Svalbard for the time being,' says Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl.

The exemption from the requirement of testing prior to departure is being introduced on the basis of input from the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

The change will enter into effect on 1 February at 11 pm.

Disclaimer

Government of Norway published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 13:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aEvolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund Begins Trading Today on TSX
AQ
08:48aAnfield Energy to Complete a Mineral Resource Report for Four of its West Slope Project Mines
AQ
08:48aU.S. Private Sector Lost Jobs in January on Omicron Hit -- ADP
DJ
08:47aSilver Mountain Resources Completes Initial Public Offering
GL
08:47aSilver Mountain Resources Completes Initial Public Offering
GL
08:46aEgypt's current account deficit widens to $4 billion in July-Sept 2021
RE
08:46aTitan Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $5.5 Million Registered Direct and PIPE Offering Priced At-The-Market
PR
08:46aAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
PR
08:46aItron Launches First-of-its-Kind Software Solution for Comprehensive Management of Electric Vehicle Charging
BU
08:46aKidney Transplant Collaborative Partners With CMS to Increase Kidney Transplants Nationwide
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS