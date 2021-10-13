East 72 : Notice of 2021 AGM + sample proxy + cover letter

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of East 72 Holdings Limited (E72) will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday 23 November 2021 at 11.00am (AEDT). The meeting ID to enter the meeting is 364 925 5883 To obtain a password for admittance to the AGM, you will need to register for the AGM via email at: agm@east72.com.au Copies of the Meeting Materials In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No. 1) Act 2021 the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice. Instead, the Notice of Meeting and accompanying explanatory statement (Meeting Materials) are being made available to shareholders electronically. This means that: You can access the Meeting Materials online at the Company's website www.east72.com.au or at our share registry's website www.investorserve.com.au by logging in and selecting Company Announcements from the main menu.

A complete copy of the Meeting Materials has been posted to the Company's NSX Market announcements page.

A copy of the Annual Report is available at the Company's website http://www.east72.com.au/.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Members of East 72 Holdings Limited ACN 099 912 044 (E72 or the Company) will be held on Tuesday 23rd November as a virtual meetingat 11.00am Sydney time (AGM or the Meeting). Due to the continuing developments in relation to COVID-19, public health concerns and certain travel restrictions, this year the AGM will be held as a virtual meeting. Shareholders, proxyholders and guests are advised that attendance in person at the AGM is not possible as there will not be a physical meeting. Shareholders, proxyholders and guests can attend and participate in the meeting online by using a computer, smartphone or tablet with a Zoom application. TO ATTEND AND PARTICIPATE IN THE AGM The only meansof attending the AGM is via Zoom, which can be downloaded free of charge from zoom.com The meeting ID on Zoom for the AGM is: 364 925 5883 To obtain a password for admittance to the AGM, you will need to register for the AGM via email at: agm@east72.com.au Around 48 hours prior to the AGM, you will receive a reply email with the requisite passcode and instructions on how the meeting will be conducted and how to ask questions and vote in person. After logging into the meeting, you will be directed into a Zoom "waiting room" and fully admitted to the meeting upon the Company Secretary's verification of your designated role as shareholder, proxy or guest. BUSINESS 1. Chairman's Address Report on results and activities during the financial year. 2. Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021 The audited financial statements of E72 and its subsidiaries will be presented to the Meeting for review. EAST 72 HOLDINGS LIMITED ABN 85 099 912 044 Level 12, 95 Pitt Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 telephone: 0418 215 255

ORDINARY BUSINESS 3. Adoption of Remuneration Report The Board of E72 is submitting its Remuneration Report to shareholders for consideration and adoption by way of a non binding resolution. This resolution is put to members in accordance with section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and the Corporations Amendment (Improving Accountability on Director and Executive Remuneration) Act 2011. The outcome of this resolution is advisory only and is not binding on the Company or the Directors for the 2021 year, but under certain circumstances, disclosed in the Explanatory Memorandum, may cause additional resolutions to be placed before the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The Remuneration Report is set out on pages 4 to 6 of the E72 Annual Report for 2021. The report explains the board's policies in relation to the nature of remuneration paid to the Directors and management. Resolution 1 - as an ordinary resolution: That the Remuneration Report contained in the East 72 Holdings Limited 2021 Annual Report be hereby adopted Voting Exclusion Statement As required by Section 250R(4) of the Corporations Act, the Company will disregard any votes cast under Resolution 1 by the Directors of the Company or their related entities and associated parties. 4. Re-election of Director - Mr. Richard Ochojski Clause 20.2 of the constitution of the Company requires each Director (other than the Managing Director) to be re-elected every three years and also that an election of Directors be held each year. Richard Ochojski will retire in accordance with clause 20.2 of the Company's constitution and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-election. Resolution 2 - as an ordinary resolution: That Richard Ochojski be re-elected as a Director of the Company 5. Approval of Proposed Issue of Ordinary Shares To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution: Resolution 3 - as an ordinary resolution: That for the purposes of NSXA Listing Rule 6.25 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the allotment and issue of up to 10,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the Company on the terms and conditions as detailed in the Explanatory Memorandum (Proposed Issue of Shares). East 72 Holdings Limited: Notice of 2021 AGM page 2!

Voting Exclusion Statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 3 by: A person who may participate in the Proposed Issue of Shares and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the resolution is passed; and An associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: It is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or It is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. SPECIAL BUSINESS 6. Participation of Andrew Brown in the Proposed Issue of Shares To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution: Resolution 4 - as a special resolution: That subject to the passing of Resolution 3, for the purposes of NSXA Listing Rule 6.44 and for all other purposes, that, subject to and conditional on all other Resolutions being passed, the subscription for a maximum of 1,000,000 Shares by Andrew Brown or his relevant interests under, and as part of the Proposed Issue of Shares as set out in this Explanatory Memorandum is approved. Voting Exclusion Statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 4 by: Andrew John Brown; and any of his associates including other Directors of Abron Investments Pty. Limited, Abron Management Services Pty. Limited and A Brown and Company Pty Limited, Donna Ann Brown, Lauren Julia Brown, Timothy John Brown and Matthew William Brown ( Brown Interests ). Entitlement to Vote In accordance with section 1074E(2)(g)(i) of the Corporations Act and regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations and ASTC Operating Rule 8.3A.1, the Company has determined that for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting all Shares will be taken to be held by the persons who, according to records of the Company's share registrar, held them as registered Shareholders at 7pm (Sydney time) on Sunday 21st November 2021. Accordingly, share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. East 72 Holdings Limited: Notice of 2021 AGM page 3!

How to Vote Members entitled to vote at the AGM may vote: by attending the Meeting via Zoom and voting in a poll conducted via Zoom; or

by appointing a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf, using the proxy form accompanying this Notice before the Meeting . A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. To vote at the Meeting, you or your proxy, attorney, representative or corporate proxy representative must attend the AGM to be held virtually via Zoom on Tuesday 23 November 2021 commencing at 11:00am (Sydney time). A vote cast in accordance with the appointment of a proxy or power of attorney is valid even if before the vote was cast the appointor: died;

became mentally incapacitated;

revoked the proxy or power; or

transferred the Shares in respect of which the vote was cast, unless E72 received written notification of the death, mental incapacity, revocation or transfer before the Meeting or adjourned Meeting. Voting by Proxy Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this AGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of that shareholder. The proxy does not need to be a Member of the Company. A shareholder that is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If no proportion or number is specified, each proxy may exercise half of the shareholder's votes. A proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. A proxy that is a body corporate may appoint a representative to exercise the powers that the body corporate may exercise as the Member's proxy. A proxy may vote or abstain as he or she chooses except where the appointment of the proxy directs the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution. If an appointment directs the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution: if the proxy is the chair - the proxy must vote on a poll and must vote in the way directed;

if the proxy is not the chair - the proxy need not vote on a poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote in the way directed; and

in this instance if the proxy does not attend the Meeting, or does not vote on a poll, the chair of the Meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at that Meeting. If a proxy appointment is signed or validly authenticated by the Member but does not name the proxy or proxies in whose favour it is given, the Chairman may either act as proxy or complete the proxy appointment by inserting the name or names of one or more Directors or Company Secretary. East 72 Holdings Limited: Notice of 2021 AGM page 4!

