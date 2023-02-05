Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

East African regional leaders demand ceasefire in eastern Congo

02/05/2023 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUJUMBURA (Reuters) -East African regional leaders on Saturday renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire by all sides in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that pits the country's military against a rebel group it has accused Rwanda of supporting.

At a summit in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, the leaders of the regional East African Community (EAC) bloc called for an "immediate ceasefire by all parties," according to a communique issued at the end of the meeting.

The M23 rebel group has seized large areas of eastern Congo's North Kivu province in a rapid onslaught since Oct. 20 that has threatened the provincial capital, Goma.

The conflict has inflamed regional tensions with Congo accusing neighbour Rwanda of backing and sponsoring the Tutsi-led rebellion. United Nations experts and Western powers have also accused Rwanda of backing the M23, although Rwanda has denied any involvement.

Saturday's meeting was the latest diplomatic effort to try to end the insurgency, which has displaced at least 520,000 people since March 2022 in North Kivu, a territory long plagued by conflict. 

Earlier this week, Pope Francis visited Congo and called for an end to violence.

Regional leaders had brokered an agreement in November under which the rebels were meant to cease fire and withdraw from recently seized positions by Jan. 15, but that did not happen.

A U.N. internal report said the rebels were flouting the ceasefire and withdrawal terms.

Saturday's summit was attended by heads of state from Rwanda, Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi and senior officials from the region.

They also demanded the withdrawal of all foreign and armed groups from Congo and asked regional military chiefs to meet within one week and set a timeframe for the withdrawal.

"The summit reiterated its call to all parties to de-escalate tensions," the communique read.

At the summit Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi warned the commander of an East African regional military force deployed in eastern Congo, Jeff Nyagah, a Kenyan, against showing bias toward the rebels.

"Do not favor the M23. It would be a shame for the population to turn on you," Tshisekedi is seen telling Nyagah in a video tweeted by his spokeswoman, Tina Salama.

"You came to help us and not to have problems. Pay attention to that. Communicate with the population," Tshisekedi said.

Kenyan President William Ruto was visible standing nearby as Tshisekedi warned the commander. The EAC agreed on a regional force in April last year to be deployed in eastern Congo to help end decades of bloodshed in the area.

On Jan. 27, M23 rebels took control of the town of Kitshanga in Masisi territory and control of a new road, further isolating the provincial capital Goma.

(Additional reporting by Sonia Rolley; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Mark Potter and Toby Chopra)

By Clement Manirabarusha


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:28pThousands of Danes protest cancelling of public holiday
RE
12:23pJapan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor -Nikkei
RE
12:23pNext boj chief will be tasked with putting central bank on path…
RE
12:20pFour dead, at least 39 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
RE
12:18pJapanese govt intends to present nominees for next boj governor…
RE
12:15pBoj deputy gov amamiya was approached about taking up role of ne…
RE
12:13pJapan govt has sounded out deputy governor amamiya abo…
RE
12:11pFormer foreign minister holds lead in Cyprus vote, runoff on Feb 12
RE
12:07pJapan govt has sounded out nominate deputy governor amamiya for…
RE
12:06pChina's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
2Ukraine ready to repel possible Russian offensive this month, defence m..
3Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5China's oil demand bounce may push producers to reconsider output - IEA

HOT NEWS