East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Team - Other Publications and Books

Aaditya Mattoo

1. 'Unleashing E-Commerce for South Asian Integration', with Sanjay Kathuria Arti Goswami Grover, Viviana Maria Eugenia Perego and Pritam Banerjee. 2019. World Bank, Washington, D.C.

2. 'Greenprint: A New Approach to Cooperation on Climate Change', with Arvind Subramanian. 2013. Brookings Press, Washington, DC.

3. Services trade policy since the Great Recession, voxEU.org, 20 June 2020.

4. The impact of the China-US trade agreement on developing countries, voxEU.org, 18 March 2020.

Andrew Mason

1. 'How Technology Adoption and Trade Are Shaping Indonesian Labor Markets,'Policy Research Working Paper 9095. Washington, D.C. With Mariana Viollaz and Francis Addeah Darko. December 2019.

2. A Resurgent East Asia: Navigating a Changing World. 2018. World Bank East Asia and Pacific Regional Report. Washington, DC: World Bank. With Sudhir Shetty.

3. 'Trade, Technology, Skills and Jobs: Exploring the Road Ahead for Developing East Asia,' background paper for A Resurgent East Asia: Navigating a Changing World, World Bank, Washington, DC, 2018. With Vera Kehayova and Judy Yang.

4. Toward Gender Equality in East Asia and the Pacific: A Companion to the World Development Report. 2012. World Bank East Asia and Pacific Regional Report. Washington, DC: World Bank. With Reena Badiani, Trang Nguyen, Ximena del Carpio, Katherine Patrick, Juan Feng and Jennifer Golan.

5. 'Gender Impacts of the Global Financial Crisis in Cambodia,' Poverty Reduction and Economic Management, East Asia and Pacific Region, World Bank, Washington, D.C. 2011, processed. With Lucilla Bruni, Laura Pabon, and Carrie Turk.

6. Informality: Exit and Exclusion. Latin American and Caribbean Studies Series. Washington, D.C., World Bank. 2007. With Guillermo Perry, William Maloney, Omar Arias, Pablo Fajnzylber, and Jaime Saavedra.

7. Engendering Development - Through Gender Equality in Rights, Resources, and Voice. A World Bank Policy Research Report, New York: Oxford University Press, 2001. With Elizabeth King.

8. 'Intrahousehold Analysis,' Designing Household Survey Questionnaires for Developing Countries: Lessons from 15 Years of the Living Standards Measurement Study (Margaret Grosh and Paul Glewwe eds.). Volume two. Washington, D.C., World Bank, 2000. With Nobuhiko Fuwa, Shahidur R. Khandker, and Tara Vishwanath.

Ergys Islamaj

1. World Bank. 2020. World Bank East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, October 2020 : From Containment to Recovery. Washington, DC: World Bank. © World Bank. https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/handle/10986/34497

2. World Bank East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, April 2020 : East Asia and Pacific in the Time of COVID-19 (English). World Bank East Asia and Pacific Economic Update Washington, D.C. : World Bank Group.

3. Investment in developing East Asia and the Pacific: Evolution and Prospects, East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, October 2019

4. Propagation of macroeconomic shocks through input-output and geographic networks in China, East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, October 2018

5. Spillovers to developing East Asia and Pacific from China, East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, October 2018

6. Understanding the recent productivity slowdown: facts and explanations, Global Economic Prospects, January 2018

7. Can remittances help promote consumption stability?, Global Economic Prospects, January 2015

8. The costs of financial crises: a sectoral analysis, (with Celiku, Bledi - World Bank) (February 8, 2016). Available at SRN: http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3099104

Elizaveta Perova

1. Can Boosting Savings and Skills Support Female Business Owners in Indonesia? Evidence from A Randomized Controlled Trial (with Mayra Buvinic, Hillary C. Johnson & Firman Witoelar), 2020, Working Papers 530, Center for Global Development

2. Women Farmers in Timor-Leste: Bridging the Gender Gap in Agricultural Productivity, WB report, 2018

Francesca de Nicola

1. Contessi, S., & de Nicola, F. (2012). The role of financing in international trade during good times and bad. The Regional Economist, 20(1), 5-9.

Vera Kehayova

1. O. S. Adedeji, J.Gieck-Bricco, and V. Kehayova (2016) Natural Disasters and Food Crises in Low Income Countries: Macroeconomic Dimensions IMF Working Paper

Hillary C. Johnson

1. Buvinic, M., H.C. Johnson, E. Perova, F. Witoelar. 2020. 'Can Boosting Savings and Skills Support Female Business Owners in Indonesia?: Evidence from a Randomized Controlled Trial.' Washington, DC : World Bank Group.

2. H.C. Johnson, D Pinzón Hernandez K. Trzesniewski T. Indrakesuma R. Vakis E. Perova N. Muller S. De Martino D. Catalán Molina. 2020. 'Can teaching growth mindset and self-management at school shift student outcomes and teacher mindsets? Evidence from a Randomized Controlled Trial in Indonesia. ' Washington, DC : World Bank Group.

3. R. Castro-Zarzur, P. Gordoncillo, S. Gunnsteinsson, F. Jarvis, H.C. Johnson, E. Perova, P. Srouji. 2020. 'Land rights in transition: Preliminary experimental evidence on how changes in formal tenure affect agricultural outcomes, perceptions, and decision-making in the Philippines.' Washington, DC : World Bank Group.

Jonathan Timmis

1. DeStefano, T., Kneller, R., and J. Timmis (2020), Cloud Computing and Firm Growth, CESifo Working Paper No. 8306.

2. Bajgar, M., Calligaris, S., Calvino, F., Criscuolo, C., and J. Timmis (2019), Bits and bolts: The digital transformation and manufacturing', OECD STI Working Paper No. 2019/01

Duong Le

1. T.X. Hoang, D.T. Le, H.M. Nguyen, N.D.T. Vuong (2020). Labor Market Impacts and Responses: The Economic Consequences of a Marine Environmental Disaster. Journal of Development Economics. Vol. 147, 102538.

2. D.T. Le, E. Malesky, A. Pham (2020). The Impact of Local Corruption on Business Tax Registration and Compliance: Evidence from Vietnam. Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization. Vol. 117, pp. 762-786.