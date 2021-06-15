Log in
East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Team - Selection of Journal Publications

06/15/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
Aaditya Mattoo

· Liu X., Mattoo, A., Wang, Z., and Wei, S. J. (2020) Services development and comparative advantage in manufacturing, Journal of Development Economics, 144, 102438

· Mattoo, A., and Staiger, R. (2020), Trade Wars: What do they Mean? Why are they Happening Now? What are the Costs?, Economic Policy

· Constantinescu, C., Mattoo, A., and Ruta, M. (2020) Policy Uncertainty, Trade, and Global Value Chains: Some Facts, Many Questions, Review of Industrial Organization

· Fernandes, A. M., Mattoo, A., Nguyen, H., and Schiffbauer, M. (2019) The internet and Chinese exports in the pre-Ali Baba era, Journal of Development Economics, 138, 57-76

· Constantinescu, C., Mattoo, A., and Ruta, M. (2020) The global trade slowdown: cyclical or structural?, The World Bank Economic Review, 34(1), 121-142

Andrew Mason

· Zhi, H., Huang, Z., Huang, J., Rozelle, S. D., and Mason, A. D. (2013) Impact of the global financial crisis in rural China: Gender, off-farm employment, and wages, Feminist Economics, 19(3), 238-266.

· Baez, J. E., Kronick, D., and Mason, A. D. (2013) Rural Households in a Changing Climate, The World Bank Research Observer, 28(2), 267-289.

· Rozelle, S., Dong, X. Y., Zhang, L., and Mason, A. (2002) Gender wage gaps in post‐reform rural China, Pacific Economic Review, 7(1), 157-179.

· Mason, A. D. (1996), Targeting the poor in rural Java, IDS Bulletin, 27(1), 67-82.

Ergys Islamaj

· Islamaj, E., Kose, M. A., Ohnsorge, F. L., and Ye, L. S. (2019) Explaining recent investment weakness: causes and implications,Emerging Markets Finance and Trade

· De, S., Islamaj, E., Kose, M. A., Reza Yousefi, S., (2019) Remittances over the business cycle: Theory and evidence, Economic Notes: Review of Banking, Finance and Monetary Economics 48 (3), e12143

· Islamaj, E., Kose, M. A. (2016) How does the sensitivity of consumption to income vary over time? International evidence, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control

Elizaveta Perova

· Halim, D., Johnson, H.C., and Perova, E. (2019), Preschool Availability and Female Labor Force Participation: Evidence from Indonesia, Revise and resubmit to Economic Development and Cultural Change

· Chowdhury, I., Johnson, H. C., Mannava, A., and Perova, E. (2019) Gender Gap in Earnings in Vietnam: Why Do Vietnamese Women Work in Lower Paid Occupations? Journal of Southeast Asian Economies

· Perova, E., and Reynolds, S., (2016) Women's police stations and intimate partner violence: Evidence from Brazil, Social Science and Medicine

Francesca de Nicola

· de Nicola, F., Kessler, M. and Nguyen, H. (2020) The financial costs of the United States-China trade tensions: evidence from East Asian stock markets, Review of World Economics,156, pp. 803-833

· Hill, R. V., Kumar, N., Magnan, N., Makhija, S., de Nicola, F., Spielman, D. J., and Ward, P. S. (2019) Ex ante and ex post effects of hybrid index insurance in Bangladesh, Journal of Development Economics, 136, pp. 1-17

· de Nicola, F., De Pace, P., and Hernandez, M. A. (2016) Co-movement of major commodity price returns: time-series assessment, Energy Economics, 57, pp. 28-41

· de Nicola, F. (2015) The impact of weather insurance on consumption, investment, and welfare, Quantitative Economics, 6(3), pp. 637-661

· de Nicola, F., and Giné, X. (2014) How accurate are recall data? Evidence from coastal India, Journal of Development Economics, (106), pp. 52-65

Hillary C. Johnson

· Halim, D., Johnson, H.C., and Perova, E. (2021), Preschool Availability and Female Labor Force Participation: Evidence from Indonesia. Economic Development and Cultural Change, 69.

· Chowdhury, I., Johnson, H.C., Mannava, A., and Perova, E. (2019), Gender Gap in Earnings in Vietnam: Why do Vietnamese Women Work in Lower Paid Occupations. Journal of Southeast Asian Economies, 36(3), 400-423

Jonathan Timmis

· DeStefano, T., Kneller, R., and Timmis, J. (2018), Broadband Infrastructure, ICT use and Firm Performance: Evidence for UK firms, Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, 155, pp. 110 - 139.

· C. Criscuolo and Timmis, J. (2018), The Changing Structure of GVCs: Are Hubs Central for Firm Performance?, International Productivity Monitor, 34, pp. 64-80

· Kneller, R. and Timmis, J. (2016), ICT and Exporting: The Effects of Broadband on the Extensive Margin of Business Service Exports, Review of International Economics, 24 (4), pp. 757-796.

Duong Le

· T.X. Hoang, D.T. Le, H.M. Nguyen, N.D.T. Vuong (2020) Labor Market Impacts and Responses: The Economic Consequences of a Marine Environmental Disaster, Journal of Development Economics, 147, 102538.

· Le, D.T., Malesky, E., Pham, A. (2020) The Impact of Local Corruption on Business Tax Registration and Compliance: Evidence from Vietnam, Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, 117, pp. 762-786.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
