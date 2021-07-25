Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country's centre

07/25/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday.

The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.

The storm hit as central China is still reeling from record flooding that killed at least 58, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.

"We will make every effort to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, and do everything to minimize disaster losses, and strive to achieve the goal of no deaths and few injuries and economic losses," said Yuan Jiajun, the Zhejiang province Communist Party secretary, during an inspection of preparations on Saturday, official media reported.

The Meteorological Administration earlier said the typhoon was moving at a speed of 15 km per hour (9 miles per hour).

In-fa's wind speeds were up to 38 metres per second, the Meteorological Administration said. That is equal to about 137 kph , according to Reuters calculations.

It was due to travel north along the Zhejiang coast from around noon, passing Shanghai and reaching northeastern Jiangsu province by the evening.

The Zhejiang emergency management department upgraded its typhoon response to the highest level on Saturday, closing schools and markets, and suspending road traffic when necessary.

Both Shanghai, home to about 26 million people, and Hangzhou to the south cancelled inbound and outbound flights from Saturday, and many train services in the region were also halted.

The Shanghai government said it would slow its subway trains, while Hangzhou authorities warned residents that underground trains would be suspended.

Flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou last week killed 12 people who were trapped in the subway system.

Shanghai Disneyland will close on Sunday and Monday because of the weather, the resort announced, while the city's Yangshan Port has evacuated hundreds of vessels, the official Xinhua news agency reported. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Sophie Yu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aIFC INTERNATIONAL FINANCE : and HDFC Partner to Promote Affordable Green Housing Finance for Low-income Borrowers in India
PU
01:32aEast China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country's centre
RE
07/25East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country's centre
RE
07/24PRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF SINGAPORE : DPM Heng Swee Keat at the National Economics and Financial Management Challenge 2021
PU
07/24ECLAC : Latin America and the Caribbean Should Develop Regional Platforms for Producing and Distributing Vaccines and Medicines
PU
07/24Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
RE
07/24U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site
RE
07/24Robinhood CEO says he is considering offering U.S. retirement accounts
RE
07/24UK will be exposed to paying pandemic cost risks for decades-report
RE
07/24FISCAL POLICY HAS KEY ROLE IN GREEN DEVELOPMENT : vice-minister
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 million U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Accelerated
3COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7 mln U.S. TV viewers, a 33-year low
4Robinhood CEO says he is considering offering U.S. retirement accounts
5U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site

HOT NEWS