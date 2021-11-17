Log in
East China city logs over 10 billion express parcels

11/17/2021 | 06:58am EST
HANGZHOU - As of Nov 12, Jinhua city, East China's Zhejiang province, had logged more than 10 billion express parcels this year, the country's first to reach such a massive delivery volume.

The data was released on Nov 17 by the local postal authorities. Currently, about 30.4 million parcels are delivered from Jinhua to corners worldwide every day.

Meanwhile, the average annual growth of the city's express sector exceeded 55 percent. To date, Jinhua's total scale of express delivery accounts for about one-tenth of the country and half of Zhejiang.

In 2020, the city's express delivery raked in approximately 28.4 billion yuan (about $4.4 billion), providing a solid foundation for online retail businesses of physical goods worth over 1.1 trillion yuan.

On Nov 10, one day before the country's annual shopping spree, Jinhua announced that all its villages were accessible to China's express delivery services.

Jinhua, which also administers the county-level city of Yiwu, known as the world's supermarket and China's major e-commerce hub, has been striving to develop a digital economy, online retailing, and cross-border e-commerce over the years. E-commerce giants home and abroad have been attracted to the city to build their own storage.

China's annual "Double Eleven" festival, which falls on Nov 11, was first started by Alibaba's e-commerce platform in 2009 and quickly grew into a major shopping event.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
