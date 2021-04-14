East Coast Music Hall of Fame : Shifts Event Dates to June 6th and June 7th, 2022 Amid Tri-State Area Gathering Restrictions

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Coast Music Hall of Fame (http://www.ecmhof.org) announced today its plans to move its 2021 Gala and associated events to June 6th and 7th 2022. Citing concern for the safety of all involved, as well as restrictions on gatherings, the NJ-based non-profit indicated that all events proceed as planned initially on the new outlined dates. The event location will remain at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City located at 777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. "Caesars Entertainment has been a wonderful partner to us, from the very beginning and through the multiple challenges that the pandemic has presented," states Bill Grieco, co-founder and Vice President of the East Coast Music Hall of Fame.

The ECMHoF announcement reads: "We have now arrived at the realization that we could not possibly exceed attendee expectations in 2021 as we did with our 2019 events. Our events are centered on fans and artists being able to interact with each other in a way that is not deemed prudent at this time. We look forward to seeing everyone for a spectacular event on June 6th and June 7th, 2022."

All originally scheduled events have been immediately re-scheduled to the new dates. Events for the multi-day event include an opening-night pool party featuring celebrity DJs, a cooking class hosted by Tony Orlando, and several ancillary functions recognizing local musicians and industry leaders.

The Hall of Fame's mission is to celebrate, honor, and sustain music's past, present, and future, giving recognition to those who have dedicated their lives to the art on the East Coast. As part of their crusade to raise awareness of these artists, on April 6th, they launched a web-based interview series, "East Coast Music with Norman Bergen." The series airs at 3 PM (EDT) on the organization's Facebook page and features the host, a storied musical arranger, songwriter, and producer, in conversation with luminaries from the golden age of rock and roll, such as Jay Siegel (the original lead singer of the Tokens who recorded "The Lion Sleeps Tonight") and Little Anthony (the original lead singer the Imperials who recorded "Tears on My Pillow.")

The East Coast Music Hall of Fame also announced today that their founder Tommy Petillo will bring his term as President to a close and will be succeeded by concert producer Joseph Mirrione.

"Joseph has been in and around the concert industry professionally for over 25 years. As our events will once again begin to take center stage, it seemed fitting that someone with his experience would take the helm," continues Bill Grieco. Mirrione produced the organization's Inaugural Gala in 2019.

The ECMHoF has also taken recent action to establish the "Richard & Deborah Nader Memorial Scholarship Fund," named for the late concert producers. Richard is widely considered the father of the "rock and roll revival" concert industry, producing the first events of their kind in 1969. His widow Deborah, who was on the Board of Directors of the Hall of Fame, passed away suddenly in January of this year.

Ticket-holders are directed to hold their tickets which will be honored for the new dates without any processing required. The ECMHoF offers a ticketing portal, accessible through their website at www.ecmhof.org, where customers may view their previous purchases or purchase additional tickets. Questions or concerns may be e-mailed to ecmhof@gmail.com.

