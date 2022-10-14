Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

East Med gas could help ease Europe's energy crunch with right funding -officials

10/14/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NICOSIA (Reuters) -East Mediterranean gas reserves can help ease Europe's energy crunch but require funding from institutions like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank to realise the area's full potential, an official said on Friday.

Offshore areas in the eastern Mediterranean and Levant have yielded major gas discoveries in the past decade, with interest in them increasing since the disruption of flows from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

"If we need to secure the energy quickly ... I think we need to incentivise these companies, the countries, the developers, by securing them funds," said Tarek El Molla, Egypt's petroleum minister, speaking in Nicosia.

"And when I talk about funds I am not talking about commercial funds...They need to be somehow concessionary funds with easy access and relaxed terms," he said, pointing to organisations like the EBRD and the EIB - the lending arm of the European Union.

However, both the EIB and the EBRD have said they are scrapping investments in oil and gas projects to align with climate change goals.

In reference to that position, Molla said: "If you are not going to talk about hydrocarbons how are we going to accelerate these projects?"

Such financing packages, he said, could run alongside 'important efforts' to build a green corridor between the East Mediterranean and Europe focused on either hydrogen or renewable electricity. "This all should be carried together in parallel," he said.

Molla was speaking at the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF), a country-based alliance promoting the region's energy potential.

Cyprus and Greece on Friday inaugurated the construction phase of the EuroAsia Interconnector, an EU-funded subsea cable that will cross the Mediterranean carrying up to 2,000 megawatts of electricity to eventually link grids from Israel and Cyprus to Greece.

"The EuroAsia Interconnector is yet another key infrastructure project strengthening the EU's energy security by linking Cyprus to the EU's electricity grid and contributing to our ambitious decarbonisation objectives," said EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said preparations were also underway to launch a 'EuroAfrica' Interconnector which would connect Egypt to the grid.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.74% 91.7 Delayed Quote.18.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.79% 61.525 Delayed Quote.-14.86%
WTI -3.41% 85.819 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Latest news "Economy"
02:16pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:11pCitigroup says it's in dialogue with regulators on consent order
RE
02:06pEgypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services -state media
RE
02:05pIndia cuts base import price of palm oil, gold
RE
02:05pGlobal markets like 'whack-a-mole', volatility, liquidity are issues - bank execs
RE
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
02:02pBMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times
RE
01:55pUkraine's Marchenko to chair IMF, World Bank governing boards in 2023
RE
01:54pSome EU countries want billion-euro chip plan to also fund current chips
RE
01:52pHundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
2Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
3Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS