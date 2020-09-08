Eastbridge releases new report profiling dental products in the voluntary/worksite market
09/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT
AVON, Conn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexibility and choice are important elements of any voluntary product, but they are especially vital for voluntary dental products. Providing options is essential — whether that means choices regarding product structure, benefit options or types of dental networks offered. And as traditional group and medical carriers continue to enter the voluntary dental market and sales continue to grow, a voluntary dental product is quickly becoming an important part of every voluntary carrier’s product portfolio.