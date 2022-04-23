Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Easter chants echo in ancient cistern near birthplace of Christianity

04/23/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Few steps away from Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, visitors discover an underground cistern with a musical surprise

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A few steps from Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a small opening leads to an underground cistern where clerics have found the perfect place to practise chants ahead of the holiest day in the Christian calendar.

As Eastern churches prepared to mark Easter one week after the Roman Catholic celebration, Barakat al-Masri stood deep underneath Saint Helena's Coptic Orthodox church, chanting hymns in Coptic and Arabic.

The cistern is not much to look at, but al-Masri, the cantor at the Coptic church, says the sound it produces is unique.

"There's an echo," the 35-year-old Egyptian-born student of Coptic languages and music told Reuters at the bottom of a winding subterranean staircase in the build-up to Holy Week.

"Many people come here and record themselves singing because the sound is as if you are in a studio, perhaps even better."

"The Coptic melodies are some of the church's treasures. They have been passed down to us from our ancestors as early as the first century," he said.

"I record here as much as possible."

The cistern is named after Saint Helena, the mother of Constantine, who was the first Roman emperor to embrace Christianity.

According to historical accounts, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was built in the fourth century, after she visited the site and proclaimed it to be the place where Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

Saints and some of the first Christians relied on water from the cistern during the construction of the church, "making the water holy," said Jerusalem tour guide Bashar Abu Shamsiyeh.

The water channels that used to fill it are closed now, and the cistern is no longer in use, he said. But the church keeps it open for visitors, even though it is off the usual tourist trail.

"This is the first time anybody brings us here," said Gabi Rahil, 70, a Palestinian Christian originally from Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

"They could use lights," he muttered as he walked down the slippery, dimly lit, stairs before realizing his voice was echoing.

"I was expecting some small well or something. I wasn't expecting an underground cave," said Kyna Finch, 25, a tourist from Britain.

"It seems like a very special, peaceful place, removed from the hustle and bustle outside," she added. "We saw a lot of people coming this direction and so we decided to check it out."

Jorge Cases, 36, a tourist from Spain, said he discovered the cistern by accident.

"I'm surprised I hadn't even seen it pop up anywhere while reading about and researching (this trip)," he said. "It's a pretty magical place."

He tested the echo to the beat of water dripping from the ceiling, first by humming, then clapping, then whistling.

"It's better that I don't sing," he said.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar and Nisreen Salem in Jerusalem; Editing by Stephen Farrell and Andrew Heavens)

By Henriette Chacar and Nisreen Salem


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aTIMELINE : Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month
RE
03:53aOne killed, several injured in Bosnia quake
RE
03:49aTIMELINE : Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month
RE
03:49aShanghai reports 12 new COVID deaths as frustrations boil over
RE
03:45aShanghai reports 12 new COVID deaths as frustrations boil over
RE
03:30aEaster chants echo in ancient cistern near birthplace of Christianity
RE
03:18aEvacuations from Ukraine's Mariupol to start at midday -deputy PM
RE
03:18aUkraine's deputy pm says that if all goes well evacuation from m…
RE
03:02aAnalyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast
RE
02:57aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
2China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
3Kahoot : in the news roundup, April 22
4Yatsen Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
5Towards a Human-Centered 6G: NSF's Multi-sector Public-Private Partners..

HOT NEWS