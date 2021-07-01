Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Easterly Finalizes Investment in Snow Capital Management

07/01/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Firm Now Offers a Full Range of Value Investing Strategies

Easterly Investment Partners (EIP), an asset management company that partners with best-in-class boutique managers, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Snow Capital Management L.P., a top-performing value equity manager. The partnership expands Easterly’s leadership in value investing, with a full range of complementary products available for institutional and retail investors.

“The agreement with Snow Capital Management advances EIP’s goal of providing an outstanding lineup of best-in-class value products across the entire range of market capitalizations,” said Easterly Chairman Darrell Crate. “At the same time, our marketing and distribution resources will help Snow Capital extend the reach of their products, enabling them to attract new investors in both the retail and institutional channels.”

Sewickley, Pennsylvania-based Snow Capital manages $1.6 billion in assets and has an excellent track record of producing strong performance relative to its peers. Its offerings include its All Cap Value equity strategy, which has a track record of more than 25 years, as well as its Small and SMID-cap value equity strategies, and a Long/Short mutual fund. With the addition of Snow Capital, EIP will have $3.8 billion in AUM.

In addition to making its strong distribution relationships available, EIP also will provide Snow Capital with a robust operations and compliance platform, including state-of-the-art technology, enabling Snow Capital’s investment team to concentrate on managing their strategies and funds on behalf of clients.

“We have a 40-year record of excellent performance in investment management under all market and economic conditions,” said Richard Snow, founder of Snow Capital, who continues as the Chief Investment Officer of the Snow Capital team. “That is a story that needs to be told, and joining EIP will help us accomplish that, while letting us focus on delivering results for investors.”

Under the agreement, Snow Capital’s entire investment team joins EIP and their philosophy and process remain unchanged. Among the veteran managers who will continue in their current roles at EIP are:

  • Josh Schachter, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager on the Snow Capital Small Cap Value, SMID Cap Value and the All Cap Value strategies;
  • Anne Wickland, CFA, Portfolio Manager on the Long/Short Opportunity Fund, Large Cap Value and Equity Income strategies;
  • Jessica Bemer, CFA, Portfolio Manager on the Snow Capital Long/Short Opportunity Fund and the Large Cap Value strategy; and
  • Phil Greenblatt, CFA, Portfolio Manager on the Small Cap Value and SMID strategies.

Mike Collins, Global Head of Distribution for Easterly, will lead sales and marketing initiatives on behalf of EIP, with an emphasis on institutional investors. “Richard Snow and the talented team at Snow Capital have an eye for undervalued stocks that have the potential to generate solid returns, and we look forward to raising their visibility in the marketplace.”

About Easterly

Easterly is a multi-affiliate platform of high-performing boutique investment managers. Founded by industry veterans with over 20 years’ experience, Easterly is committed to bringing investors innovative and novel strategies by partnering with quality managers who are craftsman in their respective asset classes and investment processes. Our platform provides boutique firms a partnership that delivers a foundation to scale their business with best-in-class solutions in marketing, sales, technology, operations, human resources and finance. Through our platform partnerships, we connect investors with a broad set of differentiated investment opportunities. For more information, please visit Easterly at https://easterlypartners.com/.

About Easterly Investment Partners

Easterly Investment Partners (EIP) is the traditional, fundamental based investment arm of Easterly’s platform. EIP combines experienced teams and their investment strategies with the robust framework and institutional diligence of Easterly. Our current investment line-up spans the entire value equity market cap spectrum. Guided by a consistent contrarian investment philosophy, our value strategies are led by industry veterans and experts that have refined their craft and delivered strong performance through multiple market cycles. For more information, please visit EIP at https://easterlyip.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES  : 2. operations and management plans
AQ
03:52pDollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
RE
03:51pDollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
RE
03:50pRYANAIR  : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
PU
03:50pUN UNITED NATIONS  : UNICEF signs COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
PU
03:50pMDC PARTNERS  : MDCA) Agencies Celebrate 18 Cannes Lions Awards
AQ
03:50pLOGGERHEAD MARINELIFE CENTER  : Appoints Dr. Kyle Van Houtan as New President and CEO
BU
03:49pStocks reach for records as U.S. jobless claims dive
RE
03:49pDelta announces its intentions to exercise a call option to be part of the Tranche 2 Commitments under existing DIP Financing
PR
03:48pMEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
4Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
5EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources

HOT NEWS