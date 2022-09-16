Eastern Australia areas under flood warnings amid La Nina event

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australia's weather forecaster warned on
Saturday of potential heavy flooding in parts of New South
Wales, as much of the country braces for unusually heavy rains
in coming months due to a third straight La Nina weather event.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for flooding in
parts of western New South Wales, Australia's most populous
state, saying "major flooding" inundation was possible at the
towns of Gunnedah and Wee Waa late on Saturday.
Australia has been hard-hit by the impacts of climate change
in recent years, enduring floods, searing temperatures, changing
fire and rainfall trends, rising sea levels and ocean
acidification.
The state's emergency services commissioner, Carlene York,
told ABC television on Saturday that 12 flood rescues were made
overnight.
The weather bureau said on Tuesday much of Australia would
face unusually heavy downpours in coming months, confirming that
a La Nina weather event was under way for the third year in a
row, likely lasting into 2023.
Extreme weather in March left at least 13 people dead and
tens of thousands had to evacuates in Queensland and New South
Wales, with town centres submerged, homes washed away and power
cut.
The La Nina event puts the densely populated east coast on
alert when many residents are still rebuilding after the floods.
York warned of a more intense storm season from October to
March due to greater rains owing to the La Nina weather.
The threat of flooding is real ... out there in the
community," she said. "Weather we have had over the last 12 to
18 months, it’s been relentless rain."
(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by William Mallard)