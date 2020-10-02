Eastern Caribbean Central Bank : Celebrates 37-Year Milestone

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is celebrating 37 years of service to the Government and people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine says the Bank celebrates this milestone, fully cognisant of and thankful for the accomplishments over these nearly four decades and the achievements over the past six months in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he salutes the ECCB management and staff, past and present, for their contribution to this great cause.

The ECCB was established as the monetary authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis,

Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 1 October 1983.

