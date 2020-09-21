Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank : ECCB Digital Dialogues Focuses on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Faith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 04:00am EDT

18 September 2020, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis - The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will look at the role of faith in the region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic when it hosts another programme in its public engagement series, ECCB Digital Dialogues, on 24 September.

The ECCB acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about health, economic and financial stresses resulting in physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual distress for many. As a result, the discussion on 'Pandemic and Faith' will seek to bring a message of hope in the face of these current challenges.

The panel will comprise: Lead Pastor, Lincoln D. Connor, Antioch Baptist Church, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Bishop Gabriel Malzaire, Catholic Diocese of Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica; and Methodist Preacher, Joycelyn Tuitt, from Montserrat. The Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the discussion which will run from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here to register to join in the conversation.

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aYen hits six-month high against subdued dollar, Fed in focus
RE
04:00aEASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK : ECCB Digital Dialogues Focuses on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Faith
PU
04:00aRussian landlords feel the pinch as COVID-19 hits incomes and rents
RE
03:39aHong kong's hang seng index down more than 2% in afternoon session
RE
03:30aAustralia shares end at near 3-month low as banks, miners slump
RE
03:25aCHINA NEEDS FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE IN DIGITAL CURRENCY RACE : PBOC magazine
RE
03:25aCHINA GEZHOUBA : Equatorial Guinean Ambassador to China Visits CGGC International
PU
03:16aDollar/yen falls 0.4% to six-month low of 104.14
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : Nikola founder steps down as executive chair in short-seller claims row
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5CME GROUP INC. : 'Free money' for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group