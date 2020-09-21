Eastern Caribbean Central Bank : ECCB Digital Dialogues Focuses on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Faith

18 September 2020, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis - The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will look at the role of faith in the region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic when it hosts another programme in its public engagement series, ECCB Digital Dialogues, on 24 September.

The ECCB acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about health, economic and financial stresses resulting in physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual distress for many. As a result, the discussion on 'Pandemic and Faith' will seek to bring a message of hope in the face of these current challenges.

The panel will comprise: Lead Pastor, Lincoln D. Connor, Antioch Baptist Church, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Bishop Gabriel Malzaire, Catholic Diocese of Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica; and Methodist Preacher, Joycelyn Tuitt, from Montserrat. The Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the discussion which will run from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here to register to join in the conversation.