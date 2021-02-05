Log in
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank : ECCB Launches 2021 Creative Youth Competition

02/05/2021 | 05:01pm EST
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is offering high school and college students from its eight member countries, the opportunity to express their creativity through art with the opening of its 2021 Creative Youth Competition (CYC).

The CYC, formerly the OECS Essay Competition, was launched in collaboration with the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS-ARU) in 2018. The upgraded competition has a broader focus encompassing creative expression in poetry, song writing, short stories and art. Senior Corporate Relations Officer at the ECCB, Elizabeth Wayland, says the competition is part of the Bank's community outreach programme and is open to students between ages 13 and 19.

Wayland describes the competition as a success, pointing out that over the years, it has attracted entries from all the ECCB member countries. The 2021 CYC will focus on art and participants are required to submit pieces which depict one of the following topics:

  1. The Evolution of Payment Methods: How Will the Use of Money Transform in the Future;
  2. Women, the Forgotten Resource: Equal Opportunities for Women in the Workplace and Society; or
  3. The Rise of Domestic and Social Ills in the Face of COVID-19.

The official rules of the competition and entry requirements are available on the ECCB website https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/p/creative-youth-competition.

Wayland says attractive prizes are at stake for the participants, their schools and the teachers who mentor them in preparation of their entries. She however advises students to enter not only for the prizes, but for the experience, which would be beneficial to them and their art careers.

More information about the 2021 CYC is available on the latest episode of ECCB Connects : Click to view

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
