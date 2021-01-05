Log in
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank : ECCB and Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit Host Second Creative Youth Art Competition

01/05/2021 | 01:42pm EST
4 January 2021, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis - The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit (RSS ARU) host the 2021 Creative Youth Competition with a focus on art.

The ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition is designed to allow students, aged 13-19 in the eight ECCB member countries, to demonstrate their creativity, critical thinking skills and talents through various genres including essay writing, poetry, song writing and art.

This year, students who wish to participate in the art contest will be required to create a piece on one of the following focus areas:

  1. Evolution of Payment Methods: How Will the Use of Money Transform in the Future;
  2. Women, the Forgotten Resource: Equal Opportunities for Women in the Workplace and Society; and
  3. The Rise of Domestic and Social Ills in the Face of COVID-19.

The areas of focus were selected in collaboration with secondary school teachers and artists from the ECCB member countries.

The entries will be judged in two categories: ages 13 to 16 and 17 to 19, and will be assessed for: creativity and originality; quality and execution; adherence to the selected topic/clarity; use of medium and overall impression; and freedom of expression.

Cash prizes, tokens and trophies amounting to $26,000.00 will be awarded to the top three winners, their respective schools, and teachers who mentor the students in the creation of their pieces.

The entries for the 2021 ECCB Creative Youth Competition must be submitted to the ECCB Headquarters or the Bank's Agency Offices in the respective member countries, no later than 2 April 2021.

More information about the ECCB Creative Youth Competition can be obtained at https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/p/creative-youth-competition and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ECCB Connects/.

-30-

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 18:41:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
U.S. bankruptcy filings hit 35-year low thanks to government pandemic aid
RE
Two New IMF How-to-Notes on Cash Management
PU
Mexican inflation likely dips to 7-month low in December
RE
Saudi deepens cuts as OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover
RE
France to cull 600,000 poultry to stem bird flu
RE
EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK : ECCB and Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit Host Second Creative Youth Art Competition
PU
