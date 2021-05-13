Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank : ECCB Advises on Importance of Having Pension Plan

05/13/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is advising people to think seriously about having pension plans.

The important issue is highlighted on this week's episode of ECCB Connects, the bank's weekly public education outreach programme.

Actuary and Partner at Morneau Shepell Derek Osborne explains that pensions in their simplest form are secure forms of payment that one receives, usually monthly, when something happens: For example, when the individual concerned reaches a certain age, retires from an employer or in some cases when he or she becomes disabled prior to the retirement age.

Osborne, who is also an Advisor to some ECCU Social Security Systems, added that pensions are not just for older persons, because while they come later in life with retirement, there is need to set the stage for that. He encourages young working people to have a pension, and explains that this is necessary as having access to a monthly income stream that is guaranteed for the rest of one's life, is a desirable state of affairs after retirement. 'Not only is a pension payable when you get old, but there are short term benefits as well that can help you have some form of income when you get sick'.

Osborne also addresses the key questions of: What do you need to put aside for your retirement years? How much do you need to save to achieve that specific target.

More on the importance of having a pension plan on the latest episode of ECCB Conncets: Click to view

Disclaimer

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pChilean government extends hardship payments once more
RE
05:49pBiden says East Coast fuel shortages to end in days as pipeline reopens
RE
05:43pU.S. SEC chair planing new workforce data disclosures for public companies
RE
05:42pEASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK  : ECCB Advises on Importance of Having Pension Plan
PU
05:39pU.S. TRADE CHIEF : new legal tools needed to combat future China threats
RE
05:31pState Street agrees to pay $115 million criminal fine for customer overcharges -Justice Dept
RE
05:27pBitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla fallout
RE
05:17pDisney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts
RE
05:17pUtilities Up As Inflation Scare Subsides -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Up On Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla fallout
2Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
4TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Elon Musk wants a greener bitcoin. Has he got a plan or a pipedream?
5PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

HOT NEWS