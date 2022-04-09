Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eastern Libyan military commanders urge closure of road to west

04/09/2022 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Members of the military personnel arrive to take part in a parade calling for parliamentary and presidential election, in Tripoli

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Military commanders in eastern Libya said on Saturday they had suspended participation in a U.N.-backed joint military council, accusing the Tripoli-based government of failing to hand power to a new cabinet and calling for the road west to be closed.

Libya has had rival governments since last month when the eastern-based parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha to replace the Tripoli-based prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, creating a new standoff between administrations in the east and west.

The eastern Libyan members of the so called 5+5 military council - set up as part of a peace process two years ago and comprising commanders from the east and west - called on military commander Khalifa Haftar to close the road linking east and west Libya and to shut off oil exports.

In a statement, they also called on Haftar to halt all cooperation with the Tripoli-based government.

Haftar wields major sway in the east and the forces he commands blockaded Libya's oil facilities for months in 2020 during a previous standoff with rivals in Tripoli.

There was no immediate comment from the Tripoli-based government to Saturday's statement.

Libya has had little peace since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions that backed rival governments.

The country had been due to hold an election in December as part of a peace process backed by the United Nations, but the vote was delayed amid factional disputes over the rules.

After the election process fell apart, the parliament said Dbeibah's government had expired and selected Bashagha to head a new transitional period towards elections next year - a move rejected by other factions.

Dbeibah has said he would only quit after an election.

The Tobruk-based parliament appointed Bashagha on March 1. He has not yet made it to Tripoli, being blocked on the road by forces aligned with Debeibah.

Both governments claim legitimacy and there are fears of new fighting or a territorial division between them. The U.N. and Western countries are trying to revive the failed election.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing By Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 102.142 Delayed Quote.29.95%
WTI 0.81% 97.76 Delayed Quote.28.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pPakistan army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over no-confidence vote
RE
01:38pPakistan army chief meets PM Khan amid impasse over no-confidence vote
RE
01:36pEastern Libyan military commanders urge closure of road to west
RE
12:53pZelenskiy braces for 'hard battle', UK's Johnson visits with aid
RE
12:33pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:32pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:30pProtesters gather outside Texas jail after reported abortion arrest
RE
12:09pIn show of support, British PM meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Kyiv
RE
12:03pIsraeli forces kill Palestinian militant amid raid
RE
11:57a'Tough battle' ahead in Ukraine's east -Zelenskiy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Benchmark Treasury yield hits 3-yr high; dollar posts weekly gain
2British diver rescued off Malaysia says his son died at sea
3China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions
4Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle', UK's Johnson visits with aid
5Shanghai carries more out more COVID tests as food supply frustrations ..

HOT NEWS