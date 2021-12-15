Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eastern Partnership Summit takes place in Brussels

12/15/2021 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will meet in Brussels with the leaders of EU Member States and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine for the sixth Eastern Partnership Summit. It will confirm the importance of the Eastern Partnership and provide a strategic outlook for a closer cooperation between the EU and its Eastern partners.

The Summit also represents an important occasion to signal solidarity between the EU and the region, including the health and socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders are expected to discuss a renewed agenda for the Eastern Partnership, focused on recovery, resilience and reform, which will help increase partner countries' resilience and their ability to withstand current and future challenges. It will be underpinned by a €2.3 billion Economic and Investment plan in grants, blending and guarantees, with a potential to mobilise up to €17 billion in public and private investments, to stimulate jobs, growth and bring prosperity to the region.

The Summit will also be attended by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell.

A press conference, in which President von der Leyen will participate, is foreseen for 22:00 CET.

Follow it live on EbS.

More information on the Summit is available here and here.

Disclaimer

Delegation of the European Union to Georgia published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:59aAGRO FINANCE REIT : AD with investment portfolio of 13 802 hectares agricultural land as November 30th, 2021
PU
07:59aMinister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias' statements following his meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno (Athens, 14.12.2021)
PU
07:59aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : Share A NAV 31 October 2021
PU
07:59aLIFE SETTLEMENT ASSETS : RNS NAV 31 October 2021
PU
07:59aBENCHMARK : bolsters customer Technical Services team with two Strategic Sea Lice Managers
PU
07:59aMICROBOT MEDICAL : Achieves Design Freeze of the LIBERTY® Robotic System; - Form 8-K
PU
07:59aGAS PRODUCTION AND SUPPLIES : results for 11.5 months
PU
07:59aCIPLA : acquires stake in Clean Max Auriga Power LLP; progresses towards championing its ESG agenda
PU
07:59aAMARC RESOURCES : Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Continue Earn-in At JOY Copper-Gold District Into 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07:59aARCTIC MINERALS : Updated mineral resource estimate for Arctic Mineral's gold-copper project Bidjovagge in Norway
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to stiffen inflation response for a post-transitory world
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
4WRAPUP 2-Zara owner and H&M bounce back from pandemic blues
5INDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS