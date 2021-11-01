Eastern Standard Provisions' Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

25th Anniversary list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured in the

Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

Boston-based snack food company Eastern Standard Provisions Company announced today that the Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box is included in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. Eastern Standard Provisions’ Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box will be available for purchase at https://esprovisions.com/collections/liege-belgian-waffles, and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

The Eastern Standard Provisions Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box was included in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list (Photo: Business Wire)

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with. Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser—especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.”

Eastern Standard Provisions is an artisanal food company that is fiercely passionate about elevating the snack food experience. They use simple, natural ingredients to make their gourmet Liège Belgian waffles, artisanal soft pretzels, artfully blended sauces, and gourmet-flavored salts and sugars. The artisanal Liège Belgian waffles are handcrafted with real butter and pearl sugar imported from Belgium to have a soft, brioche-like texture and a sweet, caramelized crunch for a one-of-a-kind waffle experience. Packaged in decorative boxes perfect for gifting, the Eastern Standard Provisions’ Liège Belgian waffles are shipped nationwide and sold in various sizes:

$59.99 for Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box featuring 8 Liège Belgian Waffles, 1 Dark Chocolate Fudge Sauce, 1 Peanut Butter Caramel Sauce, 1 Strawberries & Cream Topper, 1 French Toast Sugar, and a “Happy Holidays” sticker on the outside of the package

$17.99 for 6 Liège Belgian Waffles

$34.99 for 12 Liège Belgian Waffles

$51.99 for 18 Liège Belgian Waffles

$68.99 for 24 Liège Belgian Waffles

In 2019, Eastern Standard Provisions’ Gourmet Soft Pretzel Gift Box was selected in Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list, making the brand one of only a handful of food companies that have been named to the list twice.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes (www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring Eastern Standard Provisions’ Liège Belgian Waffles on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Eastern Standard Provisions Company

Eastern Standard Provisions Company is a Boston-based artisanal food company that is fiercely passionate about elevating the snack food experience. Honored by Oprah Winfrey in 2019 and again in 2021 on her exclusive “Favorite Things” list, Eastern Standard Provisions ships its handcrafted artisanal soft pretzels, Liège Belgian waffles, artfully blended sauces, gourmet flavored salts and sugars, and giftboxes, party packs and collaboration boxes nationwide. For more information, visit esprovisions.com, or find Eastern Standard Provisions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

