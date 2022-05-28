Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eastern Ukraine situation 'indescribably difficult': Zelenskiy

05/28/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: In his daily address, Zelenskiy also said Ukraine, working to boost weapons supplies, was approaching the point where it would outnumber the Russians both technologically and in terms of its ability to strike.

Russian forces stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified its calls for longer-range weaponry from the West to help it fight back in the Donbas region.

Slow, solid Russian gains in recent days point to a subtle momentum shift in the war, now in its fourth month. The invading forces appear close to seizing all of the Luhansk region of Donbas, one of the more modest war goals the Kremlin set after abandoning its assault on Kyiv in the face of Ukrainian resistance.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pEASTERN UKRAINE SITUATION 'INDESCRIBABLY DIFFICULT' : Zelenskiy
RE
05:07pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:55pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:53pCardinal Angelo Sodano, Vatican power who dismissed sexual abuse, dies
RE
04:53pCardinal Angelo Sodano, Vatican power who dismissed sexual abuse, dies
RE
04:51pNRA members give leader LaPierre vote of confidence despite struggles
RE
04:30pInvestigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting
RE
04:26pRussia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
RE
04:26pRussia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
RE
04:15pInvestigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airline easyJet cancels more than 200 flights
2Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing engineering quits in manage..
3Orascom Construction : Consortium Signs the Second Phase of Egypt's Fir..
4Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
5Siemens Mobility wins $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt

HOT NEWS