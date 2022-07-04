Log in
EasyJet COO quits after flight cancellations

07/04/2022 | 10:28am EDT
STORY: EasyJet's chief operating officer has resigned.

The airline said Monday (July 4) Peter Bellew quit late last week to pursue other opportunities.

It comes after the British carrier cancelled thousands of flights this summer.

That to try and limit the disruption caused to passengers due to staff shortages.

EasyJet appointed David Morgan as interim COO in the meantime.

Carriers all over Europe have been hit hard by cancellations and strike action.

Monday saw Brussels Airlines cut close to 700 flights over the summer holiday.

It said it was needed to reduce workload and avoid strikes.

The airline - the Belgian subsidiary of Lufthansa - said it would lead to around $10.6 million in lost revenue.

Pilot and cabin crew unions from the carrier held a three-day strike last month.

They argued the pressure of work was too high and that the company had failed to solve the issue.


