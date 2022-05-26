Log in
EasyJet says 200 flights cancelled due to IT issues

05/26/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
Ground crew tend to an EasyJet flight at Gibraltar airport in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar

LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier easyJet said an IT problem that caused it to cancel around 200 flights on Thursday had been resolved, but its programme could be disrupted for the rest of the day.

"EasyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified," the British airline said.

"Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours."

EasyJet's rival British Airways was hit by IT issues in February that caused the cancellation of its short-haul flights from Heathrow for a morning.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Paul Sandle, editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
