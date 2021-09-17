Easylore : - Online Tuition Classes for your Kids, Based On Holistic Education!

Singapore is rightly called the “world in a city” as it truly offers the seamless and wonderful amalgamation of different cultures, languages, and customs. While it translates into a world-class lifestyle, it does present a unique challenge of its own.

Have you ever found yourself in need of a qualified & able online tutor that can aid the overall academic & extracurricular development of your kid? Well, you are not alone. Thousands of parents face a similar dilemma as the lack of qualified tutors who can teach in the native language of the kid hampers the kid’s education.

Easylore is not just another online tutoring platform. Yes, it does offer everything you expect from a leading online tuition portal, but there’s much more to it. At Easylore, we believe that education is just another, though essential, ingredient in the nutritional recipe for a child’s holistic development so that he/she can succeed in today’s competitive world. And that’s why Easylore offers not only tutors for academic education, but also for extracurricular activities.

Easylore – Your Kid’s Best Guide, Mentor and Friend

Academic classes on subjects like Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sciences, Geology, Astronomy, Botany, Zoology, and Microbiology prepare the kids for success in their chosen field.

Let your kid learn global languages like English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Indian and Korean, and make him/her ready to make a mark on the global stage.

Classes on extracurricular activities like Yoga, Piano, Table Tennis, Clarinet, Website Development, Motor-skills Development, Chinese Painting, and Communication Skills unleash the hidden talent of kids and make them both creative and active.

Mentoring, Coaching and Public Speaking classes enhance the kids’ personalities and make them more confident and successful.

Like any adult, kids, too, go through phases of stress and anxiety, sometimes coupled with increasing academic competition, unrealistic expectations, and/or inability to cope with the new atmosphere. Easylore’s specially crafted and intuitive classes on Psychological Support, Anxiety Disorder, Social Disorder, Depression, and Eating Disorder keep the issues that hinder the mental & physical development of kids at bay.

Special needs kids need special care and special ways of teaching. Easylore has designed comprehensive classes that help them march towards holistic growth and development like any other kid. Classes on Specific Learning Difficulties, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Dyscalculia, Dysgraphia, and Moderate Learning Difficulties aid these kids to overcome their unique problems and start doing better both academically and in extracurricular activities.

About The Founder

The idea of Easylore, like all great inventions, was born out of a personal need. Yasmin, co-founder of Easylore, realized that though the city offered much success professionally to her, in her family setting, she was struggling to find suitable tutors meeting her kids’ needs. She, being an astute businesswoman, realised that she was not alone; a detailed market survey provided much needed options and soon Easylore opened its doors!

About Easylore

Easylore’s vision is to simplify access to greater learning opportunities for all the families, with personalized and professional support; a community of highly specialized professionals provides tutoring sessions in a holistic approach to education. Easylore incorporates a strong academic preparation with the ability to cultivate critical thinking, to face challenging and stressful situations, to acquire leadership skills, to gain good judgment and social skills.

Easylore believes that all ambitions can be achieved, and all careers’ options can be pursued, given the right approach, attitude, and guidance. Emerging fast as a leader in its space, Easylore connects students with their dreams!

