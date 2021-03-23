Eat The Change Impact Expands Grant Program With $525,000 In Funding For 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat the Change Impact (ETC Impact), the philanthropic partner of the planet-based snack company, Eat the Change , announced it is expanding the size of its grant program by 50% from $335,000 in 2020 to $525,000 in 2021. In addition, Flora Plant Butter announced it would be participating in the grants program, increasing the funding available by $25,000. Founded in 2020 by social entrepreneurs Seth Goldman and Julie Farkas, ETC Impact works to promote and expand access to climate-friendly foods across the nation. The grant program has committed to invest more than $1.25 million over three years to support a diverse group of changemaking organizations.

"The mission of Eat the Change extends beyond the products we make – it's about changing mindsets and starting a movement that benefits both the planet and people," said Eat the Change co-founder, Seth Goldman. Goldman, who is co-founder of PLNT Burger, Honest Tea and Chair of the Board of Beyond Meat said "in order to create this movement, we need participants from for-profit, nonprofit and government to get involved. Most importantly, we need citizens to embrace the power they have as consumers, and that's what Eat the Change is all about."

"Our first set of grant recipients last year truly embodied the mission of educating and mobilizing consumers to incorporate more planet-friendly foods. We're excited and optimistic that this increased grant award will provide a new wave of Changemakers the tools to make a difference in their communities and for the planet as well," said co-founder Julie Farkas.

This year, with the support of additional partner, Flora Plant Butter, the grant program is positioned to support even more inspiring efforts around the country.

"Above all else, we're an environmentally conscious brand that's deeply passionate for the planet by choosing plastic free packaging and sourcing sustainable ingredients. We are excited for Flora to participate in this year's grant program in driving a positive impact for the community and the planet," said Bernice Chao from Upfield, Flora Plant Butter's parent company.

This year Eat the Change expects to award 30-50 grants in the amounts of $10,000 to $25,000 to individuals and organizations that educate and inspire communities to eat more planet-friendly foods. Grant recipients will be selected based on alignment with the following core values:

Eating with intention: helping people learn more about where their food comes from; how it's grown, processed, packaged, and distributed; and its environmental impact

helping people learn more about where their food comes from; how it's grown, processed, packaged, and distributed; and its environmental impact Fact-based science: promoting analysis, understanding, and education about the link between diet and climate change, with a focus mainly on reduced food waste, plant-based foods, organic agriculture, support for biodiversity, water efficiency, and sustainable packaging

promoting analysis, understanding, and education about the link between diet and climate change, with a focus mainly on reduced food waste, plant-based foods, organic agriculture, support for biodiversity, water efficiency, and sustainable packaging Democratizing access: expanding access to planet-friendly products and initiatives in historically underserved communities, through improved distribution, pricing, and community engagement

expanding access to planet-friendly products and initiatives in historically underserved communities, through improved distribution, pricing, and community engagement Innovation: supporting creative and emerging approaches that drive new ways of thinking and eating, including technological improvements, public art, and everything in between

In 2020, ETC Impact received more than 120 applications from nonprofit organizations in 34 states and 3 countries. After an extensive screening process, ETC Impact awarded grants to 32 Changemaker Organizations — 21 working at the community level and 11 at the national level.

The grant application for this year's Changemakers program opens on March 23 and organizations will be able to apply until 11:59pm Eastern Time on May 14. Grant awards will be announced in July. For more information on ETC Impact, please visit https://eatthechange.org/

About Eat the Change:

Eat the Change is a chef-crafted, planet-based snack brand created by Seth Goldman and Chef Spike Mendelsohn, with a mission to change our relationship to the planet through the foods we eat, using innovative recipes made with sustainable, nutrient-dense ingredients.

About Upfield Flora Plant Butter:

The Upfield mission is to make people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based spreads and plant butter in North America, with iconic brands such as Country Crock®, Country Crock® Plant Butter, Becel®, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, Imperial® and now Flora™. Upfield is also pleased to offer Violife® plant-based cheeses following its acquisition of Arivia last year. The company is leading in delivering better for you products that are great tasting and have superior quality and help us deliver on our mission to create a "Better Plant-based Future."

